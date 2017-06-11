Izzy’s back in business with a two-try bang

There’s no better sight in world rugby than Wallaby fullback Israel Folau in full flight.

Last night fly-half Bernard Foley set him up for two five pointers in the Wallabies’ 37-14 win over Fiji at AAMI Park in Melbourne to kick start their 2017 campaign.

The Wallabies were a bit rusty in their their first Test for six months, especially as the Flying Fijians dominated possession 57-43 per cent, and territory 63-37 per cent,

Yet the Wallabies scored five tries to two, with halfback Will Genia the key.

Even though his pack didn’t give him the ball quickly enough, Genia’s fast and accurate service let Foley dictate play, especially in tandem with Folau.

The first was a pin-point chip where Folau out-jumped his opposite number, the second a perfectly timed pass that put Folau into a gap, and the big fella set sail.

There was a hint of a David Campese goose step as Folau beat the defence to the right corner flag.

It was his fifth career two-try performance that thankfully ended a drought.

In cold hard stats, Folau’s 132 metres with ball in hand was twice as good as Foley’s 67 metres. Dane Haylett-Petty’s 66, and Michael Hooper’s 66 – and that was significant.

Coach Michael Cheika can be reasonable well-pleased with the 80-minute effort with the exception of 22 turnovers, and 28 missed tackles,

Make those mistakes against the All Blacks in the Bledisloe Cup, and Rugby Championship, and the world champions will declare at oranges.

But with so many changes in combinations from the last Wallaby Test against England in December, there were bound to be some hiccups after only six days preparation.

One of the Wallaby standouts was lock Adam Coleman who threw his immense frame around with effect, while the rest of the pack had their own moments.

Especially the ‘kid from Coota’, Ned Hanigan on debut.

He’s only played a dozen Super Rugby games for the Waratahs, but he was completely at home among the elite. Barring injury he’s going to be around for a long time.

Hanigan was one of four Wallabies who wore the gold jersey for the first time with Karmichael Hunt starting at inside centre, and half Joe Powell with No 8 Richard Hardwick coming off the bench.

With the World Cup only two years away, introducing new blood is important.

The Fijians will be disappointed they only scored two converted tries with all their possession and territory, but they are becoming more dangerous in the 15-man game.

They are the Olympic gold medal winning Sevens champions where they are electric.

But under former Eastwood coach John McKee they are taking giant strides, currently 10th in the world rankings.

So they were ideal opponents for the Wallabies as they move to Allianz Stadium next Saturday to take on the Scots.

It will be interesting to see what squad Cheika comes up with, and whether he revisits hooker Stephen Moore as the starting hooker and captain for his 119th cap.