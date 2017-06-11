Past the post: Doomben and Flemington blackbookers

Doomben hosted Stradbroke Day on Saturday and it proved to be an afternoon where on speed/out of trouble was the recipe for success.

There were plenty of hard luck tales, while at Flemington we saw some really nice efforts, including a potential Melbourne Cup contender. Find out who down below.

Doomben

Follow

Tactical Advantage/Calanda- Tactical Advantage was an obvious and should have won. But given the tempo and the day where it was hard to make ground, the effort of Calanda was very good.

Nancy- Jesus, Bowman put on a clinic after this, but this was just a nightmare to watch. Not his fault. The mare just showed no interest out of the gates.

I’ll Fly Away- Looked outclassed but she ran a beauty and really finished off with real purpose. Back to Melbourne and up in trip, she can win.

Sold For Song- If the Tatts Tiara was at Eagle Farm or the Gold Coast, this mare would nearly be a moral. Not sure Doomben is her track but she is flying.

River Racer/Savvan/Caerless Choice- Watch the replay. This was just an utter nightmare to watch if you backed River Racer.

Aloisia- Bold statement time. This will be your VRC Oaks winner. Her effort here was unbelievable. Wait for her in the Spring.

Forget

Col ‘N’ Lil- Get this mare back to Ben Currie ASAP. She never looked comfortable at all.

Raiment- Raced like a tired horse, but she’s becoming too costly for my liking. She can without me in the future.

Flemington

Follow

Lone Eagle- Tough, tough watch if you backed this Coolmore youngster. Looking and looking for the run but just never really got a crack at them.

(Forgive) Military Reign- Forget he went around. You know once he was dragged for cover, he was done. He is a free wheeler.

Kilimanjaro- Take a slice of the $35 for the Melbourne Cup. This was just out of this world and just wait for him to improve in the Spring.

Royal Order- Not sure he has much between the ears, but he’s very good. Huge win from where he was on the home turn. Very progressive.

Royal Rupture/Zebrinz- Royal Rupture was second up five weeks between runs and his effort was solid. He’s set for a winning prep. Zebrinz just got too far back but he was good late.

Invincible Al- Wowee what a finish. Looked in a hopeless spot 400m out but he produced a brilliant finishing burst. Looks similar to Hudson Eagle, but better.

Forget

Goathland/Shoreham- Goathland was in after last start and he goes in again. Really should have put them away but was overhauled by Falago. As for Shoreham, he’s had his chances for mine.

Ormito- Australia Bloodstock usually get it spot on with imports, but they may have purchased a stinker here. That was horrendous.