Past the post: Randwick and Morphettville Parks blackbookers

Racing at Randwick - does it get any better? (Photo: AAP)

It was a slog for punters, riders and horses at Randwick on Saturday on the Heavy 10 while at Morphettville, jumping was the drawcard. Here are my blackbookers from the respective meetings.

Randwick

Follow

Champagne Cuddles- Might have only been a winter two-year old field of four, but I think she’s well above average. She spanked them and is a Spring filly.

Nettoyer- Wendy Roche told anyone that would listen that this filly is the best she’s trained and that she would have measured up in the Queensland Oaks. You’d be silly not to follow her.

Three Sheets- Not sure where he goes, but this run was quite encouraging. He could surprise at odds next time out.

Forget

Inz’n’Out- I’d be almost tempted to put the experts who tipped this horse, but it’ll just be him. Looked to win, but once again, didn’t go on with it.

Dowdstown Charlie- He found his love, a bottomless track, and he was one of the worst performed…how will he win another race in town?

Morphettville Parks

Follow

Chapel City/Gogo Grace- Hard luck story with Chapel City. Badly held up when appearing to have plenty to offer and should have finished closer while Gogo Grace was back and wide, but very good late. Both can win soon.

Soaring High- Did a super job in defeat. Sat wide no cover for the entire trip, which is a tough ask on the Parks track but he held them comfortably bar the dominant winner.

Counter Pulse- Huge effort from this horse. Gave the runner up 6kg in weight but he toughed it out so well and got the win.

Forget

Emzara- Backed as if unbeatable so with that in mind, she was disappointing here. Out in plenty of time and loomed large but she just didn’t finish it off as expected. She won’t be winning in town anytime soon.

Magic Boy- I’ve had enough of him. Given every chance by Bowditch in the run, had the back of the winner but just had no answer. Patience has worn out.