Highlights: Tigers no trouble for rising Roosters

NSW fans look away now as JT delivers perfect 10 in comeback game

The Sydney Roosters are back inside the top four courtesy of a comfortable 40-18 win over the Wests Tigers this afternoon.

Despite losing Jake Friend early to a concussion, the Roosters always looked in control against a Tigers side that started off well enough, but faded after the break.

Despite the one-sided result, the Roosters still made over 20 errors today and such a high error count won’t serve them well with tougher tests awaiting against the Sharks and Storm.

However, key Roosters stars Mitchell Pearce, Latrell Mitchell, Watson, Guerra and Hargreaves all chipped in with strong performances to see the tricolours over the line at Campbelltown.

The Tigers meanwhile toiled hard in the first half and only trailed by four at the break.

The Roosters however finally changed gears in the second half and finished the Tigers off with 20 or so minutes remaining.

From there, the match lost all its intensity as the Roosters began enjoying themselves with possession.

Overall, a long road ahead for the Tigers, as the Roosters march on to September.

Final score

Tigers 18

Roosters 40