 

Wallabies DIY player ratings vs Fiji: The results

    The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against Fiji, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.

    Israel Folau with two tries was the best for the Wallabies in the eyes of the voters, with an average rating of 7.69 beating out Adam Coleman (7.32) and debutant Karmichael Hunt (7.22).

    However, it was a strong performance across the board with Tom Robertson the only man in the start side to record anything less than a six as a most common rating.

    Benched skipper Stephen Moore may have to do a bit better to work his way back into the starting side, with an average rating of 4.04 the worst of any Wallaby.

    Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments!

    1. Tom Robertson
    Average rating: 5.23
    Most common rating: 5 (34 per cent)

    2. Tatafu Polota-Nau
    Average rating: 6.68
    Most common rating: 7 (37 per cent)

    3. Allan Alaalatoa
    Average rating: 6.49
    Most common rating: 7 (38 per cent)

    4. Sam Carter
    Average rating: 5.53
    Most common rating: 6 (35 per cent)

    5. Adam Coleman
    Average rating: 7.32
    Most common rating: 8 (37 per cent)

    6. Ned Hanigan
    Average rating: 5.76
    Most common rating: 6 (32 per cent)

    7. Michael Hooper
    Average rating: 6.36
    Most common rating: 7 (34 per cent)

    8. Scott Higginbotham
    Average rating: 6.58
    Most common rating: 7 (39 per cent)

    9. Will Genia
    Average rating: 6.76
    Most common rating: 7 (35 per cent)

    10. Bernard Foley
    Average rating: 7.06
    Most common rating: 7 (33 per cent)

    11. Henry Speight
    Average rating: 6.63
    Most common rating: 7 (40 per cent)

    12. Karmichael Hunt
    Average rating: 7.22
    Most common rating: 7 (36 per cent)

    13. Tevita Kuridrani
    Average rating: 6.31
    Most common rating: 6 (40 per cent)

    14. Dane Haylett-Petty
    Average rating: 5.96
    Most common rating: 6 (38 per cent)

    15. Israel Folau
    Average rating: 7.69
    Most common rating: 8 (38 per cent)

    16. Stephen Moore
    Average rating: 4.04
    Most common rating: 4 (28 per cent)

    17. Toby Smith
    Average rating: 5.31
    Most common rating: 5 (35 per cent)

    18. Sekope Kepu
    Average rating: 5.13
    Most common rating: 5 (40 per cent)

    19. Rory Arnold
    Average rating: 5.93
    Most common rating: 6 (31 per cent)

    20. Richard Hardwick
    Average rating: 6.17
    Most common rating: 6 (31 per cent)

    21. Joe Powell
    Average rating: 5.11
    Most common rating: 5 (41 per cent)

    22. Quade Cooper
    Average rating: 5.29
    Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)

    23. Reece Hodge
    Average rating: 4.81
    Most common rating: 5 (33 per cent)