Wallabies DIY player ratings vs Fiji: The results

The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against Fiji, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.
Israel Folau with two tries was the best for the Wallabies in the eyes of the voters, with an average rating of 7.69 beating out Adam Coleman (7.32) and debutant Karmichael Hunt (7.22).
However, it was a strong performance across the board with Tom Robertson the only man in the start side to record anything less than a six as a most common rating.
Benched skipper Stephen Moore may have to do a bit better to work his way back into the starting side, with an average rating of 4.04 the worst of any Wallaby.
Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments!
1. Tom Robertson
Average rating: 5.23
Most common rating: 5 (34 per cent)
2. Tatafu Polota-Nau
Average rating: 6.68
Most common rating: 7 (37 per cent)
3. Allan Alaalatoa
Average rating: 6.49
Most common rating: 7 (38 per cent)
4. Sam Carter
Average rating: 5.53
Most common rating: 6 (35 per cent)
5. Adam Coleman
Average rating: 7.32
Most common rating: 8 (37 per cent)
6. Ned Hanigan
Average rating: 5.76
Most common rating: 6 (32 per cent)
7. Michael Hooper
Average rating: 6.36
Most common rating: 7 (34 per cent)
8. Scott Higginbotham
Average rating: 6.58
Most common rating: 7 (39 per cent)
9. Will Genia
Average rating: 6.76
Most common rating: 7 (35 per cent)
10. Bernard Foley
Average rating: 7.06
Most common rating: 7 (33 per cent)
11. Henry Speight
Average rating: 6.63
Most common rating: 7 (40 per cent)
12. Karmichael Hunt
Average rating: 7.22
Most common rating: 7 (36 per cent)
13. Tevita Kuridrani
Average rating: 6.31
Most common rating: 6 (40 per cent)
14. Dane Haylett-Petty
Average rating: 5.96
Most common rating: 6 (38 per cent)
15. Israel Folau
Average rating: 7.69
Most common rating: 8 (38 per cent)
16. Stephen Moore
Average rating: 4.04
Most common rating: 4 (28 per cent)
17. Toby Smith
Average rating: 5.31
Most common rating: 5 (35 per cent)
18. Sekope Kepu
Average rating: 5.13
Most common rating: 5 (40 per cent)
19. Rory Arnold
Average rating: 5.93
Most common rating: 6 (31 per cent)
20. Richard Hardwick
Average rating: 6.17
Most common rating: 6 (31 per cent)
21. Joe Powell
Average rating: 5.11
Most common rating: 5 (41 per cent)
22. Quade Cooper
Average rating: 5.29
Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)
23. Reece Hodge
Average rating: 4.81
Most common rating: 5 (33 per cent)
June 11th 2017 @ 11:05am
PeterK said | June 11th 2017 @ 11:05am | ! Report
The crowd got this right
top 7 in order
Folau
Coleman
Hunt
Foley
Genia
TPN
Speight
June 11th 2017 @ 11:14am
Crazy Horse said | June 11th 2017 @ 11:14am | ! Report
Hardwick was only on for just over 10 minutes to achieve 6.17 and was very good. A massive turnover within seconds of coming on (his new Wallaby #907 announcement hadn’t even been made) and was solid for the remainder of the game. Hopefully he’ll be given a real opportunity to show his stuff in the next two weeks.