Wallabies DIY player ratings vs Fiji: The results

The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against Fiji, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.

Israel Folau with two tries was the best for the Wallabies in the eyes of the voters, with an average rating of 7.69 beating out Adam Coleman (7.32) and debutant Karmichael Hunt (7.22).

However, it was a strong performance across the board with Tom Robertson the only man in the start side to record anything less than a six as a most common rating.

Benched skipper Stephen Moore may have to do a bit better to work his way back into the starting side, with an average rating of 4.04 the worst of any Wallaby.

Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments!

1. Tom Robertson

Average rating: 5.23

Most common rating: 5 (34 per cent)

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau

Average rating: 6.68

Most common rating: 7 (37 per cent)

3. Allan Alaalatoa

Average rating: 6.49

Most common rating: 7 (38 per cent)

4. Sam Carter

Average rating: 5.53

Most common rating: 6 (35 per cent)

5. Adam Coleman

Average rating: 7.32

Most common rating: 8 (37 per cent)

6. Ned Hanigan

Average rating: 5.76

Most common rating: 6 (32 per cent)

7. Michael Hooper

Average rating: 6.36

Most common rating: 7 (34 per cent)

8. Scott Higginbotham

Average rating: 6.58

Most common rating: 7 (39 per cent)

9. Will Genia

Average rating: 6.76

Most common rating: 7 (35 per cent)

10. Bernard Foley

Average rating: 7.06

Most common rating: 7 (33 per cent)

11. Henry Speight

Average rating: 6.63

Most common rating: 7 (40 per cent)

12. Karmichael Hunt

Average rating: 7.22

Most common rating: 7 (36 per cent)

13. Tevita Kuridrani

Average rating: 6.31

Most common rating: 6 (40 per cent)

14. Dane Haylett-Petty

Average rating: 5.96

Most common rating: 6 (38 per cent)

15. Israel Folau

Average rating: 7.69

Most common rating: 8 (38 per cent)

16. Stephen Moore

Average rating: 4.04

Most common rating: 4 (28 per cent)

17. Toby Smith

Average rating: 5.31

Most common rating: 5 (35 per cent)

18. Sekope Kepu

Average rating: 5.13

Most common rating: 5 (40 per cent)

19. Rory Arnold

Average rating: 5.93

Most common rating: 6 (31 per cent)

20. Richard Hardwick

Average rating: 6.17

Most common rating: 6 (31 per cent)

21. Joe Powell

Average rating: 5.11

Most common rating: 5 (41 per cent)

22. Quade Cooper

Average rating: 5.29

Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)

23. Reece Hodge

Average rating: 4.81

Most common rating: 5 (33 per cent)