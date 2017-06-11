Wallabies’ leader targeting 2019 World Cup

Wallabies captain Stephen Moore understands the reasoning behind his demotion to the bench and the need to manage his workload if he’s to make it to the next Rugby World Cup.

Moore started the Wallabies’ 2017 Test campaign behind Tatafu Polota-Nau in Saturday’s 37-14 win over Fiji in Melbourne, with openside flanker Michael Hooper leading the side.

Coach Michael Cheika said earlier in the week that 34-year-old Moore remained the team leader, but he wanted to create competition and wasn’t guaranteeing anyone a spot.

“Cheik has been really open with me the whole time ever since the season started and we’ve got a plan in place,” Moore said on Fox Sports’ Gameday Live on Sunday.

Moore, who scored a second-half try against Fiji in his 118th Test, was adamant he wasnt being transitioned out of the Wallabies.

“It’s more managing your workload and my plan is to get to the World Cup in 2019,” said Moore, who was rested from the Queensland Reds’ last Super Rugby match before the June Test campaign.

“… And also there’s some good young hookers coming through that are going to start playing more games, so that’s the way it’s going.”

Asked if he still saw himself as captain, Moore said: “Yeah, I think for myself and Michael (Hooper), we’ve been working together a lot in the last few years.

“If you look back to 2014. Michael captained the side pretty much for the whole season (after) I injured my knee in the first Test of the year.

“So we’ve worked sort of hand-in-hand for the last couple of years and that will continue over time.

“If it means that Michael will take more of that responsibility on the field then that will happen and Cheik has got a pretty clear plan of about how that will roll out.”