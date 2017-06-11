Wallabies use Super hurt for Test victory

The Wallabies have turned the pain of a dismal Super Rugby season into a Test triumph over Fiji, with Israel Folau showing some vintage form in their 37-14 victory in Melbourne.

Folau broke a year-long tryscoring drought to score in each half at AAMI Park, with many in the Australian side relishing the chance to celebrate a rare victory this year.

Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper said singing the national anthem in the changeroom post-match was a sweet moment.

“A winning changeroom is a fantastic thing and it’s been unfortunately a rare thing for a lot of Australian teams this year,” Hooper said.

“To get the music going, to sing our national anthem in the changeroom after the game is a really nice start to the season and something we can build on.”

Hooper admitted the Australian teams had been stung by their Super Rugby results with top-ranked Brumbies only posting six wins and the bottom-placed Rebels just one.

“We’ve taken a bit of the hurt from Super Rugby to take out there, and to almost put 40 points on was very pleasing,” Hooper said,

Winger Henry Speight also scored a double while cross-code debutant Karmichael Hunt looked right at home in an unfamiliar No.12 jersey.

He had a hand in Folau’s second try and was solid in defence in the face of some heavy Fiji traffic.

Hunt was relieved to get his long-awaited first Test out of the way after switching to rugby in 2015 with that goal in mind, one that looked almost out of reach after a cocaine scandal and injury.

“I really enjoyed it and got involved as much as I could and just tried to find my feet and do my part for the team,” Hunt told Fox Sports.

“It’s good to get that one out of the way.”

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika was satisfied after only six days’ preparation but said there was plenty of room to improve ahead of their Test match against Scotland in Sydney next Saturday.

The world No.5 side post a much tougher challenge, particularly in the set-piece and maul, than Fiji.

Cheika hinted there would be some changes to give more of the 34-strong squad some game time over the three Tests, with Italy in Brisbane wrapping up the international break.

“We’ll definitely go through a few because I think it’s the right thing to do to give everyone a chance and to get a look at guys,” Cheika said.