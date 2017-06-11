 

WATCH: Jelena Ostapenko vs Simona Halep: Ostapenko claims first grand slam win with French Open triumph

    Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko has shocked the tennis world, winning the 2017 French Open after defeating Simona Halep in the final to become the youngest maiden grand slam winner in 13 years.

    After Halep took the first set 6-4, Ostapenko’s dream run at Roland Garros looked like it might struggle at the final hurdle.

    However the Latvian – who only celebrated her 20th birthday this week – again dug deep, fighting back from a set down for the third time since the fourth round.

    In another stunning comeback, Ostapenko turned the tables on Halep with a 6-4 second set, before announcing herself on one of tennis’ biggest stages with a 6-3 final set win.

    The championship victory will see Ostapenko catapult in the WTA rankings from 47 in the world to 12.

