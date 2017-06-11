WATCH: UFC Fight Night 110: Ben Nguyen chokes out Tim Elliott in just 49 seconds in Auckland

Adopted Aussie Ben Nguyen entered his flyweight bout against the world’s number eight ranked fighter Tim Elliott as the underdog at Fight Night 110 in Auckland, but quickly proved his doubters wrong.

The 28-year-old was all over Elliott from the opening seconds of the fight and didn’t let him back in.

Nguyen locked onto the American, and even when Elliott threatened to break free, managing to stand on his own two legs, the Brisbane fighter was able to pin him back down, catching him in a choke move.

With Elliott unable to break free, he tapped out helping Nguyen to a remarkably quick, 49 second win.