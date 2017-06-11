Wests Tigers vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

The Sydney Roosters‘ quest for a top four birth continues this afternoon as they play the struggling Wests Tigers. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 4pm AEST.
After a poor 2016 season, the Roosters are back on track, and well on course to mounting a significant assault on the premiership this season.
Trent Robinson’s men are coming off a tough win over the Broncos last week at home and will be favoured to get the job done against a Tigers side that is clearly in its rebuilding phase.
Tigers coach Ivan Cleary has a lot of work ahead of him as he seeks to rebuild a Tigers brand that will suffer the departures of established stars James Tedesco and Aaron Woods by season’s end.
Of course, Tedesco today plays against his future club so that should add further spice to what should be a very entertaining contest.
The Tigers at home are always capable of causing trouble against the best teams in the NRL. When they click with the football, very few teams can match the enterprising play offered by Wests.
Those performances though have been overshadowed by poor defensive efforts that hinder the Tigers ability to win matches, let alone secure a top eight birth.
That said, the Roosters can get a little complacent themselves and need to be weary of a Tigers outfit that is capable of making life extremely difficult if their confidence is allowed to manifest.
Prediction
On form though, the Roosters have the Tigers covered, and with all their key stars in good touch, Sydney really should secure a win that returns them to at least, third position on the NRL ladder.
Roosters by 14
4:30pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:30pm | ! Report
16′ – Pearce with another good grubber and the Roosters secure a repeat-set. Tigers under the pump.
Tigers 6
Roosters 10
4:29pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:29pm | ! Report
14′ – Roosters attacking at will now as Ferguson produces a great offload to Manu who races downfield! Pearce with the kick and the Roosters get the drop-out. Tigers on the ropes!
Tigers 6
Roosters 10
4:27pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:27pm | ! Report
Bang Bang! Roosters score again as an attempted intercept from the Tigers fails miserably. Ball falls for Mitchell who uses great footwork to skip past two defenders before setting up Watson who scores an easy try!
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
Tigers 6
Roosters 10
4:25pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:25pm | ! Report
TRY ROOSTERS
Tigers 6
Roosters 8
4:24pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:24pm | ! Report
Great leap from Ferguson who always looked like scoring when he regathered Pearce’s chip to the corner. Roosters respond well after conceding.
CONVERSION MISSED
Tigers 6
Roosters 4
4:22pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:22pm | ! Report
8′ – Roosters on the attack. Tigers defending well thus far. Pearce with the chip bomb and Ferguson scores. Too good in the air!
TRY ROOSTERS
Tigers 6
Roosters 4
4:19pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:19pm | ! Report
Simple play by the Tigers as Taylor finds Lolohea in-behind and the former Warrior steps past some poor attempted tackles to score! Tigers with the start they were after!
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
Tigers 6
Roosters 0
4:18pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:18pm | ! Report
4′ – Tigers on the attack. Friend off for the concussion test after colliding with Wearea-Hargreaves. Lolohea is over!
TRY TIGERS
Tigers 4
Roosters 0