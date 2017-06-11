 

Wests Tigers vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

Alan Nicolea Roar Guru
 

By , Alan Nicolea is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Wests Tigers vs Roosters

    NRL, 11 June, 2017
    Campbelltown Stadium
    0:00 - Wests Tigers 6, Roosters 10
    Wests Tigers   Roosters
    6 LIVE SCORE 10
    1 TRIES 2
    1 CONVERSION KICKS 1
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Grant Atkins
    Touch judges: Dave Ryan & Chris McMillan
    Video Referee: Ben Galea

    The Sydney Roosters‘ quest for a top four birth continues this afternoon as they play the struggling Wests Tigers. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 4pm AEST.

    After a poor 2016 season, the Roosters are back on track, and well on course to mounting a significant assault on the premiership this season.

    Trent Robinson’s men are coming off a tough win over the Broncos last week at home and will be favoured to get the job done against a Tigers side that is clearly in its rebuilding phase.

    Tigers coach Ivan Cleary has a lot of work ahead of him as he seeks to rebuild a Tigers brand that will suffer the departures of established stars James Tedesco and Aaron Woods by season’s end.

    Of course, Tedesco today plays against his future club so that should add further spice to what should be a very entertaining contest.

    The Tigers at home are always capable of causing trouble against the best teams in the NRL. When they click with the football, very few teams can match the enterprising play offered by Wests.

    Those performances though have been overshadowed by poor defensive efforts that hinder the Tigers ability to win matches, let alone secure a top eight birth.

    That said, the Roosters can get a little complacent themselves and need to be weary of a Tigers outfit that is capable of making life extremely difficult if their confidence is allowed to manifest.

    Prediction
    On form though, the Roosters have the Tigers covered, and with all their key stars in good touch, Sydney really should secure a win that returns them to at least, third position on the NRL ladder.

    Roosters by 14

