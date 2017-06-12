AFL fines Hawks coach for umpire remarks

Tipungwuti takes the absolute mickey on way to goal

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson was been slapped with a $20,000 fine by the AFL for his criticism of the umpires following the Hawks’ loss to Gold Coast.

“I’m not allowed to comment on disgraceful umpiring so I’m better off not saying anything, aren’t I?” Clarkson replied when asked about a contentious 50m penalty in his post-match press conference.

The coach publicly apologised for the remark on Sunday, but was still issued with the fine, $15,000 of which is suspended until the end of the 2018 season.

The AFL agreed to let Clarkson donate his $5,000 fine to the Freeze MND charity fronted by former Melbourne coach Neale Daniher.

“The AFL took into account the public apology from Alastair on Sunday afternoon, and also the fact he made direct contact with AFL umpiring director Peter Schwab to speak to him personally,” AFL football chief Simon Lethlean said.

“Alastair relayed to me that he regretted his comments in the aftermath of his post-match conference and was aware they had crossed the line beyond what was acceptable in how umpires are treated and spoken about, and hence he organised to be able to apologise publicly during Sunday’s broadcast of the Carlton-GWS match.

“As a senior figure in our game, and one of our leading coaches, Alastair is well aware that such remarks are extremely serious in regard to the professionalism of the umpires and our ability to continue to attract officials to our game at all levels.

“The umpiring department and the AFL were appreciative that Alastair and the club moved quickly to apologise for the statements made.”

Clarkson was asked about a 50m penalty incurred by Hawks youngster Kaiden Brand late in the 16-point loss.

“It was probably a poor choice of words,” Clarkson told Fox Footy.

“In no way was I trying to tarnish the umpiring or the AFL, but I just got caught up in the emotion of the game. That decision had only happened 15 minutes earlier.

“I apologise to the umps and also to the AFL. It’s a really emotional game and I just got caught up with it.”

The loss consigned Hawthorn to 17th on the ladder with a 4-8 record.