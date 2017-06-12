Australia need to get better: Lehmann

South Africa run themselves out of the Champions Trophy

Australia coach Darren Lehmann admits his side need to rethink how they play one-day cricket in English conditions before returning for the 2019 World Cup.

The world champions’ frustrating Champions Trophy campaign was ended by England on Saturday after rain washed out their opening two matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Steve Smith’s side can justifiably feel hard done by to be out after falling four overs short of a Duckworth-Lewis system win over Bangladesh that would have earned them a semi-final spot ahead of the underdog Tigers who stunned the Black Caps on Friday.

However, they were struggling against New Zealand when the rain fell at Edgbaston nine days ago and then well beaten by the Ben Stokes-inspired hosts.

Having not won an Ashes series away from home in 16 years, England hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Australia and Lehmann said improvements need to be made.

“We lost 5-15 at one stage, credit to England they bowled well,” Lehmann said.

“But I think we helped them a little bit. We were siting reasonably well at one stage but lost wickets, We just need to get better at playing cricket.

“There’s no excuses. Blokes have been playing IPL and we had enough games before we played.

“Obviously the rain is not ideal but you can’t do anything about it. We were poor and deserved to lose.”

England’s vibrant, attacking style, has been credited in the local media with following a blueprint set by New Zealand under Brendon McCullum.

It’s a claim Lehmann takes great exception to and insists his team are still the benchmark others team aspire to.

“I think England and New Zealand took the way we played in the last World Cup,” he said.

“We played with bravery and we smashed every side bar New Zealand in Auckland.

“They are starting to take the way we played and not vice-versa. When they win a world cup we can take the way they play.

“We want to get back to playing brave cricket, I don’t think we’ve been brave enough or smart enough in this tournament.

“Guys are up for it, we just got outplayed.”

Lehmann admits the decision to select allrounder Moises Henriques over Marcus Stoinis, who had an excellent series against New Zealand in February, failed.

The 30-year-old Henriques has never made more than 18 in an ODI and failed with the bat in two innings and took just one wicket.

“We will have to sit back and have a look at that and moving forward with what we do,” Lehmann said.

“Marcus was very good in New Zealand so it was a tough selection call. You take advice from everyone and you make a call. The skipper was quite keen for him (Henriques) to bat four.

“He looked quite good, he just didn’t capitalise.”