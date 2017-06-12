Canadian Grand Prix: Formula One live blog

Formula One makes its annual sojourn across the Atlantic for the Canadian Grand Prix, as the championship race continues to intensify between Ferrari and Mercedes AMG. Join The Roar for a live blog of the race, starting from 4am AEST.
Sebastian Vettel’s victory in Monaco allowed the German to stretch his lead in the standings out to 25-points, being the equivalent of a race win.
The second placed Lewis Hamilton, who trails the Ferrari driver will look to turn his fortunes around at a circuit at which he’s won an astonishing five races at.
Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has seen the fabled Scuderia win 13 grand prix, of which one was taken by the track’s namesake in 1978.
At 4.3km in length, the circuit is not the longest on the calendar, though one of the most challenging – with it’s hard braking zones and the dreaded ‘Wall of Champions’ at Turn 14.
Horsepower is in vogue here, with the long straights set to see intense drag races between the Mercedes-Benz and Ferrari powered teams, whilst Renault and Honda are to struggle.
The 70-laps to be contested are often an endurance contest for the drivers, with weather always wreaking havoc on the race, as seen in 2011 with the longest grand prix to date.
2014’s hot conditions in contrast saw the dominant Mercedes AMG struggle with their brakes, ultimately seeing Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo capitalise for his maiden win.
The Master of Montreal in Hamilton put his Silver Arrow on pole position for the sixth time here, claiming his 65th career pole and matching the record of the great Ayrton Senna.
Vettel in the end came close, though not enough ultimately to take pole and second was the order for the day.
By no means are the two Finns in Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Räikkönen are out of the contest yet either from third and fourth. A strategy contest looms, as the drivers will negotiate between the ultrasoft, supersoft and soft tyres for the race.
Red Bull in fifth and sixth are the best of the rest, with Max Verstappen leading Ricciardo. Though they’ll be expecting a heated battle with the midfield.
Fernando Alonso in his return to Formula One qualifies twelfth for McLaren, whilst Canadian rookie Lance Stroll as seventeenth in his Williams.
Montreal has always thrown up a humdinger when Formula One hits town and 2017 should be no different.
Tune into The Roar for live blog coverage on Monday morning from 4am of the Canadian Grand Prix.
4:34am
Jawad Yaqub said | 4:34am | ! Report
Lap 22/70:
Hamilton, Bottas and Ocon are all yet to pit and currently occupy the top three positions.
Sterling stuff from Alonso thus far, who will be helped by the safety car/virtual safety car interventions on his fuel consumption.
4:33am
Jawad Yaqub said | 4:33am | ! Report
Lap 21/70:
Vettel eases past Stroll as his climb back up the order continues and is into ninth.
Alonso dispatched by Ricciardo and Perez, as Kimi now looks to get past the McLaren on the older tyres also.
4:32am
Jawad Yaqub said | 4:32am | ! Report
Lap 20/70:
Perez in for his crucial stop now and comes out between Dan and Kimi.
Vettel up into P10 as he battles with Stroll for ninth.
4:30am
Jawad Yaqub said | 4:30am | ! Report
Lap 19/70:
Red Bull respond to Ferrari with Ricciardo pitting for the soft tyres and on a different strategy to Kimi.
Ricciardo P6 and Räikkönen P7.
4:29am
Jawad Yaqub said | 4:29am | ! Report
Lap 18/70:
Räikkönen pits for the supersofts as Ferrari are forced into undercutting the Force Indias. The Finn exits in P7.
Magnussen now under investigation for overtaking under the VSC.
4:28am
Jawad Yaqub said | 4:28am | ! Report
Lap 17/70:
Stroll making more moves, as he passes Hulkenberg in a three-way battle for eighth involving Magnussen also.
4:27am
Jawad Yaqub said | 4:27am | ! Report
Lap 16/70:
Perez is just a second behind Ricciardo now as the battle for third is set to get a little juicy. Kimi lurks a further 1.6 seconds down the road.
Kvyat serves his penalty, allowing Alonso to claim P7.
4:26am
Jawad Yaqub said | 4:26am | ! Report
Lap 15/70:
Drive-through penalty for Kvyat for failing to stay in position under the safety car.
Stroll making a solid pass on the McLaren of Vandoorne, as the Canadian rookie hunts for his first points of 2017.
4:24am
Jawad Yaqub said | 4:24am | ! Report
Lap 14/70: VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR ENDS
With the Ferraris having dropped down the order and Verstappen out of the race, the top three stands as Hamilton, Bottas and Ricciardo.
The Aussie started P6 in 2014 when he won the race and started P6 again today.
4:22am
Jawad Yaqub said | 4:22am | ! Report
Lap 13/70: VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR
Lots of debris scattered across the track from the opening laps, including someone’s Ferrari cap under the bridge.
Perhaps that is how windy it is on site!
4:21am
Jawad Yaqub said | 4:21am | ! Report
Lap 12/70: VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR
Renault double-stack their cars under the VSC. P12 and P16 for Hulkenberg and Palmer.