Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Illawarra Dragons: NRL live scores, blog

Canterbury will be looking to put last week’s 38-0 thumping by Penrith behind them when they take on St George in Round 14 at ANZ Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4pm (AEST).

In welcome news for the Bulldogs, skipper James Graham, Josh Reynolds and Brett Morris all return from injury this week to give their team a much stronger look.

Canterbury are currently two wins outside the top 8 and desperately need the two points. They only have five wins to show from their thirteen matches so far this season. Coach Des Hasler no doubt would have read the riot act to his players after their poor display last week against the Panthers.

The third-placed Dragons are coming off a win against the Tigers last week and have named an unchanged team. At the start of the year, not even their most diehard fans would have expected St George to be in the top 4 halfway through the season.

But here they are with eight wins from twelve matches and with a bye up their sleeve. That performance has secured the future of coach Paul McGregor, who this week signed a two-year contract extension.

Prediction

Canterbury by 8 in an upset. Beware the wounded Bulldogs.

Join The Roar at 4pm AEST for live score updates and our blog.