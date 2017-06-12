Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Illawarra Dragons: NRL live scores, blog

Canterbury will be looking to put last week’s 38-0 thumping by Penrith behind them when they take on St George in Round 14 at ANZ Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4pm (AEST).
In welcome news for the Bulldogs, skipper James Graham, Josh Reynolds and Brett Morris all return from injury this week to give their team a much stronger look.
Canterbury are currently two wins outside the top 8 and desperately need the two points. They only have five wins to show from their thirteen matches so far this season. Coach Des Hasler no doubt would have read the riot act to his players after their poor display last week against the Panthers.
The third-placed Dragons are coming off a win against the Tigers last week and have named an unchanged team. At the start of the year, not even their most diehard fans would have expected St George to be in the top 4 halfway through the season.
But here they are with eight wins from twelve matches and with a bye up their sleeve. That performance has secured the future of coach Paul McGregor, who this week signed a two-year contract extension.
Prediction
Canterbury by 8 in an upset. Beware the wounded Bulldogs.
Join The Roar at 4pm AEST for live score updates and our blog.
John Coomer said | 4:40pm | ! Report
38’ Error from St George off the dropout, Bulldogs back in possession.
Canterbury 0
St George 2
John Coomer said | 4:39pm | ! Report
37’ Repeat set for the Dragons as the Bulldogs take a kick dead. Dropout Canterbury.
Canterbury 0
St George 2
John Coomer said | 4:37pm | ! Report
35’ Bulldogs’ defence hangs on! Back in possession. Dugan off for a HIA.
Canterbury 0
St George 2
John Coomer said | 4:35pm | ! Report
33’ Repeat set for the Dragons after Montoya grounds the ball in goal. Drop out Canterbury.
Canterbury 0
St George 2
John Coomer said | 4:34pm | ! Report
32’ Penalty to St George after a high shot from Morris on Dugan. They’ll take the tap 15 metres out!
Canterbury 0
St George 2
John Coomer said | 4:33pm | ! Report
31’ Dragons’ scrum feed 10 metres out from the Dogs’ line!
Canterbury 0
St George 2
John Coomer said | 4:31pm | ! Report
29’ Penalty St George, they’ll take the tap near halfway.
Canterbury 0
St George 2
John Coomer said | 4:30pm | ! Report
28’ Half break by McCrone but the Dogs defence recovers.
Canterbury 0
St George 2
John Coomer said | 4:29pm | ! Report
27’ Both teams trading sets as possession is evening up and the game is becoming more of an arm wrestle.
Canterbury 0
St George 2
John Coomer said | 4:27pm | ! Report
25’ Bulldogs defence just hangs on as Nightingale lunges for the line! Dogs back in possession.
Canterbury 0
St George 2
John Coomer said | 4:25pm | ! Report
23’ Error from the Dogs early in the count. St George scrum feed 10 metres short of halfway.
Canterbury 0
St George 2