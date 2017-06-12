Melbourne Demons vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL live scores, blog

Ollie Wines goes 'berserk' as another third man up controversy strikes

Two not-all-that-successful teams fight it out on the Queens Birthday holiday, as the Melbourne Demons host the Collingwood Magpies at the MCG. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 3:20pm.

There was a small war of words between the two teams during the week about who was or wasn’t a successful club, but this afternoon will probably help us answer that question.

The Demons and Pies are both sitting just outside the eight as we get to the end of Round 12, and with just one game separating fifth spot from thirteenth there is clearly going to be a tight contest for those last finals spots.

Both these sides are well in that contest, and both have particularly high stakes this season.

Melbourne haven’t played finals footy since 2006 and their supporters feel they deserve better.

Collingwood have experienced a slide the last few years under Nathan Buckley, and need a better season to arrest that and shore up their coach’s future.

So games between these teams and other finals aspirants have just that extra bit of interest this season.

Something of a different preparation for the competing teams, with Melbourne coming off the bye, while the Magpies played eight days ago in Perth, where they recorded an impressive win against the Dockers.

Unfortunately, the butcher’s bill from that game included Jamie Elliott, Daniel Wells, and Tyson Goldsack, all missing this afternoon through injury.

Jackson Ramsay has also been omitted, while James Aish and Alex Fasolo return, along with Tom Langdon who has recovered from long term injury. Callum Brown also has been selected for his AFL debut.

A rather more settled side for the Demons, while Christian Salem replacing Josh Wagner.

Interestingly, Jake Spencer has been left on the emergency list, with Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin apparently deciding that Cam Pedersen is doing well enough as an undersized ruck to keep him in that role solo for at least another week. Not without some justification, either.

Prediction

Most signs point to the Demons this afternoon. They’ve had a longer break, have fewer injuries, and would expect to run the game out stronger. Their backline has been miserly for the most part this season, and would expect to keep a somewhat inexperienced Collingwood forward line to a low score.

For all that, the Pies have played some good footy lately, and Melbourne have been disappointing at times this year. You’d be foolish to tip anything with confidence today.

All the same, Melbourne by 20 points.

