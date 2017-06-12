Queensland Maroons announce sweeping changes for Game 2

NSW fans look away now as JT delivers perfect 10 in comeback game

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has announced sweeping changes to his side for State of Origin Game 2, to be played at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 21, with Billy Slater and Johnathan Thurston returning to the side.

Slater controversially missed Game 1, but with the series on the line, he has been recalled to the position he made his own throughout Queensland’s winning streak. That is likely to push his fill-in fullback Darius Boyd to the wing, with Corey Oates dropping out of the side.

Dane Gagai also moves into the centres in place of Justin O’Neill, with Valentine Holmes set to make his debut on the other wing, claiming the vacant backline spot.

After a successful return to the NRL for the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday against the Parramatta Eels, Johnathan Thurston reclaims his spot in the halves alongside Cooper Cronk, with his fill-in from Game 1, Anthony Milford dropping out.

Gold Coast Titans prop Jarrod Wallace who was in the squad as 18th man for Game 1 has been included in the Game 2 team, but was charged with a low-grade shoulder charge over the weekend against the New Zealand Warriors.

It carries a one-week suspension for an early guilty plea, but he will fight it at the judiciary on Tuesday night.

If found guilty, the in-form front rower will be out for two games with his Origin hopes dashed, which would force Queensland to call up another front rower.

Tim Glasby and Coen Hess have also been named to make their debuts in the forward pack, while Gavin Cooper has also been given an Origin reprieve.

With Wallace also in the team, the four forwards overlooked from Game 1 are Nate Myles, Sam Thaiday, Aidan Guerra and Jacob Lillyman – Wallace was the only starter and it’s likely Wallace will be a like-for-like replacement while the other three take spots on the interchange.

The surprise of Glasby is a shock, however there were calls for both Hess and Cooper to be included for Game 1.

Interestingly, the Maroons have only named 17 players, despite the threat of suspension for Wallace.

If Wallace is to be banned, Korbin Sims is shaping as the most likely replacement. Others who would come under consideration include the dropped Jacob Lillyman and Manly prop Brenton Lawrence.

There was also some speculation Josh Papalii would be moved to the front row, allowing for another second rower to be picked for the bench.

If Wallace is banned, it’s unclear if the replacement player would start the match, or be picked on the bench allowing for Tim Glasby to start.

The team was not named in numerical order

Queensland Maroons team for State of Origin Game 2 Darius Boyd – Brisbane Broncos

Will Chambers – Melbourne Storm

Gavin Cooper – North Queensland Cowboys

Cooper Cronk – Melbourne Storm

Dane Gagai – Newcastle Knights

Matt Gillett – Brisbane Broncos

Tim Glasby – Melbourne Storm

Coen Hess – North Queensland Cowboys

Valentine Holmes – Cronulla Sharks

Josh McGuire – Brisbane Broncos

Michael Morgan – North Queensland Cowboys

Dylan Napa – Sydney Roosters

Josh Papalii – Canberra Raiders

Billy Slater – Melbourne Storm

Cameron Smith – Melbourne Storm

Johnathan Thurston – North Queensland Cowboys

Jarrod Wallace – Gold Coast Titans Coach: Kevin Walters

