Shoey fits for Ricciardo as Hamilton wins

Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo has celebrated his third placing at the Canadian Grand Prix by doing his famous ‘shoey’ with legendary actor Patrick Stewart.

Ricciardo claimed his third-straight Formula One podium, finishing behind winner Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas.

The smiling Australian drew rapturous cheers from the Montreal crowd when he pulled off his boot, poured some champagne and drank it, before asking post-race interviewer Stewart if he wanted some.

Before Stewart could change his mind, Ricciardo pulled off his other boot and filled it with champagne, which the Star Trek and X-Men star quaffed.

Red Bull driver Ricciardo, who qualified sixth fastest, had a tough race as he was forced to fend off the challenge of Force India drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon over the last 15 laps.

“Today I only had fun when I saw the chequered flag,” Ricciardo said.

“It was tough I was defending the whole race and we weren’t that quick to be honest.

“I had pressure, so I couldn’t afford to do any mistakes and it was getting quite hot so concentration was being tested. But it was a lot of fun.”

Meanwhile, the Mercedes pair streeted the field.

Hamilton led all the way after taking pole position but was under attack early when Ricciardo’s teammate Max Verstappen got a huge jump off the grid, launching his Red Bull from fifth to second by the first corner.

At the third corner, Romain Grosjean, and Carlos Sainz got into a tangle, resulting in Sainz’s Toro Rosso spearing across the track, clipping the Williams of Felipe Massa and hitting the wall.

The incident ended both their days and brought out the safety car.

At the restart, Verstappen attacked Hamilton hard, almost making a pass that would have changed the race.

But a few laps later, his day was done as he succumbed to what was most likely a power unit failure.

It was Hamilton’s third victory of the season and also his third in a row at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

“I had my first pole here. I had my first win here 10 years ago and to repeat it this weekend is incredibly special,” Hamilton said.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel also suffered front wing damage at the restart and had to pit for a new nose.

The German then produced a storming drive to finish fourth, overtaking the Force India of Sergio Perez on the penultimate lap.

Ricciardo then had enough of a gap to hold off the faster Ferrari on the final lap.

The result leaves Ricciardo in fifth in the driving championship standings on 67 points, trailing leader Vettel on 141 with second-placed Hamilton 12 points behind.

Still chasing his first race win of 2017, Ricciardo heads to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix later this month, where he finished seventh last year.