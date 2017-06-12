Who will win Wimbledon in 2017?

Australians on the whole don’t really get into the French Open tennis.

Maybe it’s the reality that the last Australian winner of the French Open was Margaret Court in 1973, suggesting we just aren’t that good on clay.

The good thing about the French Open, however, is that it means that Wimbledon is just around the corner, and we get a bit more worked up about that.

So who are my tips to win on the Wimbledon grass this year?

On the men’s side it’s hard to go past Andy Murray. He will have home support, and his two previous wins show he has learnt to deal with the pressure. Losing to Stan Wawrinka on clay in five sets means he is coming into Wimbledon in good form and has to be the man to beat.

Of the big three I feel only Roger Federer is a realistic chance. He’s taken a long break but was in terrific form prior to that. He’s won Wimbledon seven times and you get the feeling he has set himself up for one last crack at an eighth.

Novak Djokovic seems to be struggling for motivation at present and I think Nadal’s French Open tilt may leave him a bit sore by Wimbledon.

Of the roughies Miles Raonic has to be a chance, although roughie may be a tough call for last year’s runner-up and the current world number six. Raonic has a big game seemingly made for Wimbledon, and the 26-year-old will be desperate to get a Grand Slam on his resume.

The other real danger in the men’s draw is Nick Kyrgios. Nick’s results in the US earlier this year were indicative of what he can achieve when his head and body are right. His early exit at the French Open may prove just what he needed, and I think he will get close.

With Serena Williams expecting her first child later this year, the women’s draw is wide open. I think it’s a race of four this year, and my tip is Madison Keys. She has a power game really suited to the grass and has been thereabouts the last two years, making the quarter-finals in 2015 and the last 16 last year. I think it will be her year.

Venus Williams needs no introduction and she, like Federer, will be eyeing this off as possibly her last chance to add to her Wimbledon tally. Unless she’s playing Johanna Konta, she will be playing with the crowd behind her.

You wouldn’t normally call the world number three a roughie, but Karolina Pliskova’s record at Wimbledon is poor, and she was knocked out in the second round in each of the last four years. However, she’s got a great serve, heavy groundstrokes and can volley, employing serve and volley tactics in the 2016 US Open final. She will go close to winning.

And, finally, two-time winner Petra Kvitova. She made her comeback recently after being attacked with a knife just before Christmas. She made the second round at the French Open and will be close to fully match fit prior to Wimbledon. If she makes it through the first few rounds, I expect her to be there towards the end.

So, there it is, Andy Murray and Madison Keys will be this year’s Wimbledon champions. What do you think?