2017 Queen’s Birthday honours list

The Queen’s Birthday Honours recognise the achievements of Australians on and off the sporting field.

The previous Australia Day honours recognised the achievements of Rio Olympics and Paralympics gold medallists. This year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours catches up on honouring the achievements of past Olympians.

These include Tony Marchant, tandem cycling gold medallist from Melbourne Olympics; Leon Gregory, athletics silver medallist from Melbourne Olympics; Karen Stephenson (nee Moras), swimming bronze medallist at Mexico Olympics and triple Commonwealth Games gold medallist; and John Kinsella, Indigenous wrestler at the Mexico and Munich Olympics. Their OAM was a combination of their athletic performances and contribution to the community.

Other well-known Australian sports people in the awards included: late Bernard ‘Midget’ Farrelly who won the inaugural world surfing title in 1964; Syd Fisher who challenged for the America’s Cup five times and twice won line honours in the Sydney to Hobart Yacht race and Jim Higgs, a former leg spinner who played in 22 Tests (1978-1981).

Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia Recipients

Late Stephen Ashton – significant service architecture and to motor sport

Brian Bourke – significant service law and Australian football

Late Bernard ‘Midget’ Farrelly – significant service surfing as a competitor and industry pioneer at the national and international level, and to surf lifesaving

Sydney ‘Syd’ Fisher – significant service to sailing as a yachtsman and international competitor, and as a mentor to young sailors.

Adele Hyland – significant service to the performing arts as a choreographer and dance educator, and to developing dance as a sport

Alistair Murray – significant service to sailing, as a supporter of young sports people, and to the marine manufacturing and export industry.

Dr Hugh Seward – significant service to Australian rules football as a physician, particularly to the prevention and management of injuries.

David Shipway – significant service to Australian rules football in South Australia, and as a supporter of youth, charitable and medical research organisations

Anthony and Josephine Sukkar – significant service to the community through support for sporting (rugby andamp; cricket)and social welfare organisations, and to the construction sector.

Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division Recipients

OAM’s were awarded to many volunteers in their service to their respective sports. Many of the recipients below may not be widely known outside their sport but their contributions greatly assist the development of their respective sports.

These recipients are commonly referred to as ‘unsung heroes’ of sport.

Athletics – Marjorie McNamara (Queensland), Gareth Saunders (Queensland)

Boxing – Bernard Balmer (VIC)

Cricket – Kenneth Dixon (Queensland), Harold French (SA), John Gannon (WA), John Hammer (VIC), Jim Higgs (VIC), Thomas Lowrey (SA), Geoffrey Reilly (also AFL) (VIC), Harry Wooding (NSW)

Cycling – Anthony ‘Tony’ Marchant (VIC), David Sanders (VIC)

Disabilty sport – John Cornaggia (SA), Wendy Green (Queensland), Craig Jarvis (NSW), Donald Worley (SA)

Football – late Wayne Broadbent (NSW), Gregory Redington (Queensland), Joe Tripodi (SA)

Golf – Frank Phillips (NSW), Susan Shea (TAS)

Gymnastics – Allen Cullen (NSW)

Hockey – Claire Barnes (VIC), Susan Briggs (NSW)

Horse racing – Colin Hodges (NSW)

Lawn bowls – Malcolm Dempsey (WA), Helen Hogan (Queensland)

Masters sport – Margaret McLean (VIC)

Netball – Leslie Smith (NSW)

Olympics – Leon Gregory (SA)

Rowing – Dr David Coles (ACT) (and medicine), late John Ellings (TAS)

Rugby league – John Anderson (NSW), Paul Broughton (Queensland), David Sharpe (ACT), Dallas Sinclair (NSW), Warren Smith (NSW)

Rugby union – Peter Veenstra (NSW)

Sailing – Norman Fettell (VIC), late Roger Hickman (NSW), Richard Tighe (NSW)

Shooting sports – Kelvyn Prescott (SA), Nick Sullivan (SA)

Skiing – Peter Wachtel (NSW)

Snooker – Desmond Turner (NSW)

Sports administration – Ian Robilliard (NSW)

Squash – Dawn Moggach (NSW)

Surf life saving – Rodney Austin (NSW), Peter James (NSW), Grant McMah (NSW), Peter Pearce (NSW), John Worrell (VIC)

Swimming – Peter Hall (NSW), Morgan Murphy (VIC), Karen Stephenson (nee Moras) (NSW), Graham Towle (NSW)

Wrestling – John Kinsela (NSW)

Community sport – Gary Carr (TAS), William Dowson (NSW), Daniel Goulburn (NSW), John Smith (NSW)

There were many other people listed in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for community service that included some service to a sporting organisation.

Congratulations to all these worthy recipients. Detailed information about their achievements at Australian Honours and Awards.