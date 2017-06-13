Date set for Mayweather McGregor bout?

The much-hyped fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather continues to edge closer to reality, with Mayweather Promotions reportedly planning to go to the Nevada State Athletic Commission to request a date for the bout.

ESPN’s Dan Rafael is reporting Mayweather’s organisation will request August 26 as the date for the fight. Showtime is touted as the likely broadcaster of the event.

Mayweather Promotions were scheduled to make an official request at the commission’s meeting this Wednesday (US time) but that will no longer happen, as the necessary agenda item has now been removed.

However, Rafael is reporting the date is expected to remain, and that the item has only been taken off the agenda because no agreement has been reached between McGregor and Mayweather yet. A request is expected to be made as soon as a deal has been struck between the two.

The proposed bout between boxing legend Mayweather and UFC star McGregor has been in the rumour mill since late last year, however it has only been this year that the fight has edged towards reality.

Last month, Dana White claimed that the McGregor side of the deal for the fight had been completed and that he was moving onto the Mayweather side.

“The McGregor side is done, I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now,” said White in May.

“If we can come to a deal with (Al) Haymon and Mayweather, the fight’s going to happen.”

More recently, McGregor posted a crypic tweet yesterday, claiming that “Something BIG is coming.”

In light of the recent news around the August 26 date, it would certainly appear that the fight is edging ever closer to reality.