George Smith back in Wallabies colours – of sorts

Champion flanker George Smith has all but called time on his international playing career as he transitions into coaching and a possible role with the Wallabies at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Smith was a conspicuous observer pacing the sidelines and scribbling down notes at Wallabies training on Tuesday after “jumping at the chance” to serve as a development coach under Michael Cheika and his assistants.

While last month saying he’d never turn down the opportunity to play for his country again, the 111-Test veteran – who turns 37 next month – says such a scenario appears increasingly unlikely.

“I don’t see that happening. I’ve got other things happening at the end of the Super Rugby season, so it just doesn’t work in that way,” Smith told AAP.

Smith is contracted to play with the Queensland Reds until the end of the 2018 Super Rugby season and hasn’t given any immediate thoughts to coaching fulltime.

But the prospect of Smith teaming with fellow openside superstars Michael Hooper and David Pocock at the 2019 Rugby World in Japan in an advisory role will excite fans.

“I’m really enjoying this role that I’ve been given this week,” Smith said.

“Although I wasn’t expecting one, the invitation did come and I jumped at the chance. To be here in the Wallabies set-up is fantastic.

“I’m getting a good understanding of how the coaches operate and that’s been good to view and hear.

“I enjoy the mentor role and the consulting role of coming in and doing specific stuff around specific breakdown areas.”

Smith has been drafted into camp not only to learn the trade but also to try to work his magic with Australia’s next crop of No.7s, the likes of uncapped young guns Richard Hardwick and Lukehan Tui.

He rates both highly.

“There’s always huge potential for the players selected in this team,” Smith said.

“It’s fantastic to see all these young players who have performed in their provincial sides then to get a taste of this to see how the Wallabies work day to day.

“It’s good to see they’re enthusiastic about bettering themselves.

“For me, this week is about drawing on what I’ve done in my areas of my game and see if it relates to what they want to do and see if they get benefits from it.”