Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: NBA Finals Game 5 live scores, blog

The Golden State Warriors suffered their first loss of the NBA Finals in Game 4, but will have another chance to wrap up the championship on home court against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Game 5 from 11am (AEST).

The Cavaliers, down 3-0 and needing to win four straight for the Championship came out all guns blazing in a physical and downright weird fourth game.

Fouls left right and centre hampered the flow of the game, but the Cavaliers outside shooting stole the show with Kyrie Irving and LeBron James leading them to a 21-point victory.

It was a record-breaking game, with the Cavaliers scoring a ridiculous 49 points in the first quarter. They were helped along their way by a heap of fouls in the first half, shooting 20 free throws by the main break.

Even without the free throws, it’s the first time the Cavaliers have looked the better side all series after three blowout wins for the Warriors to get things underway.

James, Irving and Kevin Love – their version of the big three led things along early, but the support they received was enormous and something they have been lacking all season.

Tristan Thompson was more than willing to work on the boards, and it created an advantage in the paint for the Cavaliers, while others, led by Richard Jefferson all played their best games of the series.

The support off the bench was the tipping point for the Cavaliers as they muscled up in the paint. They were happy to play the game at the Warriors pace, and they beat them at their own game.

It followed the first half of both Game 2 and Game 3, where they were right in the fight before fading in the second 24 minutes – something they didn’t allow to happen in Game 4.

It needs to be noted though, that with the exception of Kevin Durant the Warriors quiet. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson – the later of whom started to look like he was back to his usual self in Game 3 – scored just 27 points between them.

What the Warriors will need to be wary of is their turnover ratio. It’s picked right up since they set an NBA Finals record of four in a Game first time out, and it’s blocked their offence at times.

If they keep making turnovers and committing silly fouls, then they don’t deserve to win. They must play smarter, in a similar frame to what they did in Game 1 and if need be, slow the pace of the game down.

Prediction

The Warriors are back at home, and it took a record-breaking effort for the Cavaliers to get over the line in Game 4. As much as I want to see more Basketball, this is going to be all she wrote.

Warriors by 5.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Game 5 from 11am (AEST)