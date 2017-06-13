Highlanders vs British and Irish Lions kick-off time, date, venue, squads, key information

The Highlanders will host the British and Irish Lions at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Duendin with kick-off scheduled for 5:35pm AEST on Tuesday 13 June.

The Lions will enter the match with plenty of confidence after defeating the Crusaders, unbeaten in the Super Rugby competition this year, 12-3 in their last start.

The Lions dominated that match and arguably should have won by a greater margin, but regardless were happy to get a victory after they slipped up against the Blues.

The Highlanders are their next challenge as they look to build towards a three Test series against the best team in world rugby, the All Blacks.

Crusaders vs British and Irish Lions: Key game information Start time: 5:35pm (AEST)

Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

TV: Live, Fox Sports 1 and Foxtel Go

Online: Live, Foxtel Play and Foxtel Go

Betting: Highlanders $2.63, British and Irish Lions $1.49

Squads

Highlanders

Liam Coltman, Ash Dixon, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Siosuia Halanukonuka, Guy Millar, Siate Tokolahi, Aki Seiuli, Craig Millar, Tom Franklin, Joe Wheeler, Alex Ainley, Josh Dickson, Jackson Hemopo, Luke Whitelock, Liam Squire, James Lentjes, Gareth Evans, Dan Pryor, Shane Christie, Elliot Dixon, Aaron Smith, Kayne Hammington, Josh Renton, Lima Sopoaga, Hayden Parker, Fletcher Smith, Rob Thompson, Patelesio Tomkinson, Teihorangi Walden, Richard Buckman, Matt Faddes, Waisake Naholo, Malakai Fekitoa, Patrick Osborne, Tevita Li, Jason Emery, Ben Smith.

British and Irish Lions

Sam Warburton (c), Rory Best, Dan Biggar, Dan Cole, Elliot Daly, Jonathan Davies, Taulupe Faletau, Owen Farrell, Tadhg Furlong, Jamie George, Leigh Halfpenny, James Haskell, Iain Henderson, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart Hogg, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones, Jonathan Joseph, George Kruis, Greig Laidlaw, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Jack McGrath, Ross Moriarty, Conor Murray, George North, Jack Nowell, Sean O’Brien, Peter O’Mahony, Ken Owens, Jared Payne, Jonathan Sexton, Tommy Seymour, Kyle Sinckler, CJ Stander, Ben Te’o, Justin Tipuric, Mako Vunipola, Anthony Watson, Rhys Webb, Liam Williams.