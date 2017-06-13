Highlanders vs British and Irish Lions live stream: How to watch the game online or on TV

The Highlanders are the next challenge the British and Irish Lions face as they build towards a three-Test series against New Zealand’s All Blacks.

Want to watch the match? You’re in luck – here we’ve got all the information that Australian viewers will need to live stream it online or watch it on TV.

How to stream online

If you’re a Foxtel customer you’re in luck.

You can use either Foxtel Go, an app which should come free with your Foxtel subscription and allows you to stream channels, or Foxtel Play, a paid service which allows you to do the same without an existing subscription.

While Foxtel Pay does have a monthly subscription cost, there is a two-week free trial available for new customers.

Foxtel has the exclusive rights to televise the British and Irish Lions tour matches in Australia, so there isn’t any other legitimate way available to stream the matches.

How to watch the match on TV

Given Foxtel hold exclusive TV rights to this tour, you’ll need a subscription to the pay-TV service as well to watch it on the big screen.

Live coverage begins at 5:30pm AEST on Fox Sports 503, and is expected to wrap up at around 7:20pm AEST.

Crusaders vs British and Irish Lions: Key game information Start time: 5:35pm (AEST)

Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

TV: Live, Fox Sports 1 and Foxtel Go

Online: Live, Foxtel Play and Foxtel Go

Betting: Highlanders $2.63, British and Irish Lions $1.49

The Lions will enter the match with plenty of confidence after defeating the Crusaders, unbeaten in the Super Rugby competition this year, 12-3 in their last start.

The Lions dominated that match and arguably should have won by a greater margin, but regardless were happy to get a victory after they slipped up against the Blues.

Although they entered their match against the Crusaders as underdogs, their victory there has put them into favouritism to defeat the Highlanders.