Nate Myles leaves Eagles mid season to head south

Representative prop Nate Myles is poised to join Melbourne immediately in a timely recruitment move by the NRL ladder leaders.

Released by Manly on Tuesday, Myles is expected to bolster a Storm team hard-hit by the loss of four leading players to State of Origin duty plus the cheekbone fracture last week which ruled prop Jordan McLean out for 3-4 weeks.

It comes just a day after the 31-year-old Myles was dropped from Queensland’s Origin squad, having been a mainstay through 32 matches in their decade of dominance.

It’ll be the fourth club for Myles after playing 26 of his 230 NRL games for the Sea Eagles since joining last year following stints with Canterbury then Sydney Roosters and Gold Coast.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy has a great track record of getting good mileage out of recycled players.

Storm back-rower Dale Finucane had no doubt Myles could play a useful role in Melbourne’s title push this season.

“Being an Australian representative and a Queensland Origin player, he’d bring a wealth of experience,” Finucane told reporters on Tuesday.

“He’s obviously quite an old school-type player.

“He’s just that run hard, tackle hard mentality and that’s exactly what it is.

“He’s quite tough an opponent to come up against.”

Besides the Origin period, Finucane said Myles would also give last year’s losing grand finalists valuable depth at the business end of the season.

“Over the last two years, probably more so towards the back end of the year, we’ve had injuries in both our forwards and backs,” Finucane said.

“Last year, at the start of the year we went into our depth a lot in our outside backs and probably towards the end of the year we needed a lot in our forwards.

“Nate will be able to do that and obviously bring a lot of depth to our squad if he was to be here.”