Socceroos vs Brazil: International friendly live scores, blog

The Socceroos are fresh off a key win in their World Cup qualifying campaign and will now take on the big guns in five-time world champions Brazil. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 8:05pm (AEST).

The Socceroos took down Saudi Arabia in a five-goal thriller that saw the Saudis come from behind twice in the first half, only to lose out 3-2 in the end thanks to a ripper Tom Rogic strike in the second stanza.

Now sitting equal with Japan and Saudi Arabia in the Asian qualifying bracket, the Socceroos turn their attentions for the short-term to Brazil.

The world no.1 suffered their first defeat in seven games last weekend against Argentina in Melbourne, failing to find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss to their fierce rivals. The loss was the first under the tutelage of manager Tite.

Despite being one of just two sides to have already qualified for the World Cup in Russia next year, a game against high-class opposition is key preparation and losing that contest will hurt their confidence and momentum.

These two sides have played just nine times, with Australia picking up only one win during the Socceroos’ highly successful Confederations Cup run in 2001.

Speaking of, this is the final test for Ange Postecoglou his side before heading over to Russia for the Confederations Cup before their opening game against Germany next weekend.

Australia have had an interesting history in the Cup across their three previous appearances, finishing second in 1997 and third in 2001 before losing every game and falling from the group stages in 2005.

For Brazil, this will be their last game before heading back into World Cup qualifying against Ecuador in August.

The last time they met, in the lead up to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil’s own backyard, wasn’t such a friendly occasion for the Socceroos.

Australia made the trip over to South America at the back end of 2013 only to come back with six goals to zip against their name.

Postecoglou will be looking to make a few changes and test his squad against Brazil, with veteran Tim Cahill and keeper Mitch Langerak expected to come into the starting line-up.

Prediction

Both sides might be playing around with their squads a touch to get their sides in order for a big 12 months of football coming up but this should be an entertaining game.

Brazil have been on fire and near-unstoppable for the past year or two after the disappointment of their home World Cup, and the loss to Argentina will only fuel their desire for a win against Australia.

The Socceroos could be looking at a tough night if the South American giants kick into gear.

Brazil to win 4-1.

Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 8:05pm (AEST).