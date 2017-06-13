Socceroos vs Brazil kick-off time, date, venue, squads, key information

Australia’s Socceroos host Brazil at the MCG in an international friendly, with the match scheduled to begin at 8:05pm AEST on Tuesday 13 June.

Australia vs Saudia Arabia: Key game information Start time: 8:05pm AEST

Venue: MCG

TV: Live, Fox Sports and GO!

Online: Live, Foxtel Play and Foxtel Go

Betting: Australia $6.50, Brazil $1.53, draw $4

Squads

Australia

Aziz Behich, Tim Cahill, Milos Degenek, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, Tomi Juric, Robbie Kruse, Mitchell Langerak, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Jamie McLaren, Dylan McGowan, Ryan McGowan, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Mathew Ryan, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, James Troisi, Daniel Vukovic, Bailey Wright

Brazil

Diego Alves, Weverton, Ederson, Alex Sandro, David Luiz, Fagner, Filipe Luis, Gil, Jemerson, Rafinha, Rodrigo Caio, Thiago Silva, Fernandinho, Giuliano, Lucas Lima, Paulinho, Philippe Coutinho, Renato Augusto, Rodriguinho, Willian, Diego Souza, Douglas Costa, Gabriel Jesus, Taison.

The Socceroos come into the match after escaping with a 3-2 win over Saudi Arabia in their World Cup Qualifier last weekend, and will be looking towards the Confederations Cup.

Australian coach Ange Postecoglou said:

“We accepted this game because we needed another build-up game for the Confeds Cup.

“It’s a great opponent for us and, being in Melbourne, allowed us a bit of an extended time in Australia.

“We’ll use this game to top up some guys who need some game time. Obviously a few of the guys, their leagues finished a little while back, and some of them will need 90 minutes. Some might only need 45, others we may not play at all.

“We’ll measure all of that. We’ll use it as a final preparation for making sure that all the boys coming across for the Confeds Cup are in the best possible condition.”

Brazil, on the other hand, are coming off a 0-1 loss to Argentina in a friendly that was played in front of a sold-out MCG last week.