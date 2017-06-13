Socceroos vs Brazil live stream: How to watch the match online or on TV

The Socceroos’ last tune-up before the Confederations Cup will be a friendly against Brazil at the MCG.

If you’re looking to watch the match, you have come to the right place – below we have all the information need for Australian viewers to watch on TV or live stream online.

How to watch the match on TV

While Fox Sports has become the home of all things football, broadcasting every match of the A-League as well as every Socceroos match, Nine’s GO! channel has also picked up rights to the game.

That means Fox Sports will broadcast the game on pay TV, with their coverage starting a little more than an hour before kick-off at 7pm AEST. GO! will begin their coverage from 7:30pm AEST.

How to stream the match online

There will be only one way to stream the match online, and that’s by streaming Fox Sports’ coverage.

To stream Foxtel channels, you will need to use the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps.

Foxtel Go requires an active subscription with the Foxtel sports pack. Logins to Foxtel Go are included in your subscription at no extra charge.

Foxtel Play, on the other hand, is better if you only want to live stream sport as you don’t need a TV subscription to use it, meaning it can be purchased separately. Subscription packages with all the available sports channels start from $39 a month.

Both devices can be streamed on either mobile, tablet or laptop.

Australia vs Saudia Arabia: Key game information Start time: 8:05pm AEST

Venue: MCG

TV: Live, Fox Sports and GO!

Online: Live, Foxtel Play and Foxtel Go

Betting: Australia $6.50, Brazil $1.53, draw $4

The Socceroos come into the match after escaping with a 3-2 win over Saudi Arabia in their World Cup Qualifier last weekend, and will be looking towards the Confederations Cup.

Brazil, on the other hand, are coming off a 0-1 loss to Argentina in a friendly that was played in front of a sold-out MCG last week.