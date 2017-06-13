Walters: Loyalty isn’t dead in Queensland

Queensland coach Kevin Walters insists loyalty is not dead but winger Corey Oates may need some convincing.

Oates will go down as one of the great State of Origin hard luck stories after Maroons selectors wielded the axe for June 21’s must win game two in Sydney.

The Broncos flyer was one of the few Queensland players to leave the field with his head held high after their record 28-4 game one loss in Brisbane.

Yet Oates was still one of the high profile casualties when a new-look Queensland side was unveiled with seven changes and four debutants for Origin II.

With Queensland winning 10 of the last 11 State of Origin series’ the side’s selectors have seldom had any reason not to be loyal – the game one humbling forced their hand.

Still, Walters baulked when asked if the Maroons selectors were still loyal after Oates was among a spate of axings.

“Of course. That’s always been our way at Queensland,” Walters said.

“They are still part of it. The younger ones have to go back to club-land and get better.”

Walters admitted he felt for Oates after hinting at a dramatic backline reshuffle for game two.

There was no room for Oates with Billy Slater expected to reclaim his No.1 jersey in his first Origin in two years, shifting Darius Boyd to either the wing or left centre.

Cronulla’s Valentine Holmes – who played in last month’s trans-Tasman Test – will make his Queensland debut on the other wing.

“It was very difficult,” Walters said of dumping Oates.

“He has had four really good games for Queensland but we felt the time was right for Valentine Holmes.

“He is the current Australian winger. He has played in a winning grand final for the Sharks – I don’t think he can do any more.

“No doubt Corey will get his opportunity again at this level.”

It remains to be seen when Oates gets another shot after Walters talked up why he opted for Holmes over the converted Brisbane backrower.

“Corey is a bigger body but Valentine is a genuine winger,” Walters said.

“Corey has been a winger manufactured over time. The size, he is more suited for the forwards.

“We just think Valentine is a genuine speedster who deserves an opportunity at the next level.”