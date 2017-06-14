Curry and Durant out to build a Warriors dynasty

Stephen Curry tucked a celebratory cigar into his right sock for safekeeping as he handled all of his post-NBA championship obligations.

He was still wearing his sweaty uniform, ankle braces, knee pads and game shoes but, oh, there would be more partying.

Perhaps all summer long.

Then, it’s back to business for the Warriors.

Curry, Kevin Durant and their teammates are determined to build a dynasty – and they might just be on their way.

LeBron James believes so.

Two titles in three years for Golden State. A fabulous first one with and for Durant.

“We’re obviously just getting started,” Curry said after closing out Cleveland in Monday night’s NBA Finals game five.

“This is something that we want to continue to do, but for us to have these conversations that we had almost a year ago and now being in this position, worth every shot we took in practice, fighting through injuries that he had this year, and it’s an unbelievable feeling.”

The second NBA championship feels drastically different for Curry, because this one was a comeback from a heartbreaking missed opportunity last year against James and the Cavaliers when the Warriors knew they should have won it all but squandered a 3-1 lead.

As a raucous crowd cheered at Oracle Arena, Curry watched freshly crowned Finals MVP Durant capturing his first ring in his 10th NBA season.

Now, the Warriors will face a frenzy of free-agent moves this summer to try to keep as many stars and brilliant backups as possible around for another run in 2018.

Money and egos aside, the Warriors blended beautifully from the day Durant first walked into team headquarters.

“I mean, come on, you got a bunch of guys who are talented and can shoot and pass and dribble, and they’re unselfish,” coach Steve Kerr said.

“There was never any question in my mind that this was going to work.”

One moment late on Monday captured the camaraderie that evolved.

As a grinning Curry held daughter Riley in his arms, Durant stood next to them with his left hand on the point guard’s head.

Curry had Durant to complement his game this time, to take some pressure off.

They learned from each other every step of the way, they pushed one another through fierce shooting competitions that were pure entertainment on a practice floor.

At the start, Curry took a backseat to let KD get comfortable.

Then Curry carried Golden State while Durant healed from a left knee injury that sidelined him late in the regular season.

“Steph definitely took a back seat to start the season until he realised we didn’t need him to take a back seat, we need you to be aggressive as you’re going to be,” forward Draymond Green said.

“And when Steph turned that corner, I think it was after Christmas Day, when he turned that corner, we became almost unbeatable.”