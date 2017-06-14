Dockers leap to Nat Fyfe’s defence

Has Jeremy Howe just taken another Mark of the Year?

Fremantle ruckman Aaron Sandilands has leapt to the defence of Nat Fyfe, saying the 2015 Brownlow medallist is leading the group well despite playing under duress.

Fyfe has struggled to recapture his golden form of 2015 since fracturing his left leg twice within the space of a year.

The first-year skipper is averaging 25 disposals a game this season, compared to 28.8 in 2015.

In last week’s 57-point loss to Brisbane, Fyfe tallied just 18 disposals to go with his two goals.

More worryingly, Fyfe’s clanger count has risen this season.

Last month, former Richmond and Bulldogs coach Terry Wallace said Fyfe was nowhere near the player of two years ago.

Fyfe has been battling a sore sternum in recent weeks, and Sandilands was full of praise for how the 25-year-old has toughed it out.

“It’s funny how one person criticises, and then everyone jumps on board,” Sandilands said.

“I think Fyfey himself would like to be a little bit better but the way he’s led the club and the boys at the moment – we can’t fault him.

“It (playing with soreness) probably just shows his mental strength.

“He puts his hand up even if he isn’t 100 per cent, and gets out and delivers.”

Fremantle (6-6) have lost three straight matches to slip to 10th on the ladder.

Their loss to Brisbane was particularly worrying given the Lions’ struggles this season.

Sandilands has been absent for all three of the recent defeats because of a hamstring issue, but he’s confident of returning after this week’s bye.

But he denies the team has struggled purely because of his absence.

“I don’t think one player can have that much influence,” Sandilands said.

“Everyone’s got to contribute for the side to succeed.”

Fremantle will be back in action on June 25 when they face Geelong at Simonds Stadium.