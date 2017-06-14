Foley sees Hunt as Wallabies’ Mr Versatile

Wallabies playmaker Bernard Foley has hailed code-hopping Karmichael Hunt as ready-made for Test rugby and a vital commodity in Michael Cheika’s ever-moving backline.

Asked to wear Australia’s No.12 jumper just days before his international debut, Hunt shone in the Wallabies’ 37-12 win over Fiji last weekend despite playing the position for the first time all season.

Foley said he loved having the former Queensland State of Origin and rugby league Test star outside him.

“He’s ready made for Test-match football. He loves the collisions, loves the physical aspect of it and just loves working hard and we saw that last Saturday afternoon,” Foley told AAP.

“He was able to fit in seamlessly and also probably transition between first and second ball-playing roles. Nothing seemed too tough for him, or bothered him. He was comfortable in both positions there.

“So he’s a great teammate to have because he likes to rip in.”

But it wasn’t just Hunt’s toughness and ball-playing that impressed – and aided – Foley.

“His communication is a real strength of his,” the No.10 said.

“His open dialogue and chat throughout the game, before the game is something pretty handy.

“He’s an experienced player and he’s experienced in all these big games, but being able to have a good chat with him throughout the game, before the game, was something that really helped probably both of us.”

In reality, Hunt is merely warming the seat for midfield marvel Kurtley Beale, who is almost certain to reclaim the No.12 jumper for the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup series after enjoying a break after his season in England.

Hunt isn’t even guaranteed another start this Saturday against Scotland, with Reece Hodge, a Wallabies regular in 2016, in line for a return.

“It’s giving guys an opportunity to put their hand up,” Foley said.

“A guy like Karmichael did well in that 12 position. He put his hand up and was interchangeable.

“From that first, second ball player, he was able to get in and defend really well as well, and his workrate around the field was exceptional.

“So the more players we have putting their hands up and being able to play different positions too is something that’s going to be really crucial for this side going forward.

“As we’ve seen with Cheika sides, he wants guys who can play a number of positions in a backline rather than whatever position is on their back.”