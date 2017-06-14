Why the Saints aren’t marching into September

Has Jeremy Howe just taken another Mark of the Year?

St Kilda had aspirations of finals football this year, and many would have backed them to do so, especially after a triumphant victory over a rampaging Giants team in their first Friday night game in years.

Come the middle of the season, the Saints were set the task of playing a to-date-dismal Sydney squad and the reigning premiers the Western Bulldogs ahead of their bye.

If they were to truly command the attention of the competition, now was St Kilda’s chance.

Instead, they limped away with 50 and 40-point losses respectively, with the lack of a ‘star’ in the side said to be the Saints’ problem.

Last Friday, St Kilda were given an opportunity to showcase what they were really made of, against an Adelaide side coming off a 22-point drubbing. We expected a blockbuster between two teams that had everything to prove and a will to win.

This season, the things have remained consistent with the Saints are their ferocity in attacking the ballhandler, overall pressure, and the individual performances of Seb Ross and Dylan Roberton. On Friday night, the only thing that went right was Ross and taking away Rory Sloane.

But the idea of ‘no Sloane, no Crows’ was put to bed when St Kilda failed to show respect to other players and were trounced. Adelaide took the game on as St Kilda kicked three goals in three quarters, which all came by the way of Josh Bruce, and they were left chasing their tail all game.

For two weeks, the Saints were given damning assessments on where they stood within the competition hierarchy. That should’ve given them some hunger, but they continued to walk onto the ground with the same attitude – and they were embarrassed because of it.

Football like this doesn’t see you playing footy in September, which is why we won’t see St Kilda there this year.