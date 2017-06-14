Is bowling first the new recipe for success?

At the Champions Trophy, a new trend in ODI cricket appears to be emerging. Bowling first has been a way towards securing victory.

Is this a modern trend? I mean winning the toss, sending their opponents in to bat and winning the match?

This has happened repeatedly in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

So far 12 matches have been played of which two were rained off. Of the ten matches with results, captains have sent opponents to bat eight times after winning the toss, winning six games (75 per cent) and losing two (25 per cent).

In only two matches, captains decided to bat after winning the toss. And they lost both matches (win percentage 0 per cent).

This appears significant. Compare winning 75 per cent matches after winning the toss and sending opponents to bat against winning no matches (0 per cent) after electing to bat after winning the toss.

Only two countries, South Africa (SA) and New Zealand (NZ) decided to bat on winning the toss and both lost. South Africa lost to Pakistan by 19 runs by the Duckworth-Lewis rule and New Zealand lost to Bangla by five wickets.

The other six countries (England v. Bangladesh, Ind v. Pak, SL v. Ind, Eng v. Aus, Ind v. SA and Pak v. SL) sent in the opponents to bat and won.

Will this pattern continue in the semi-finals today and tomorrow and in the final on Sunday?

England and Pakistan will meet in the first semi-final today [Wednesday] while India and giant killers Bangladesh will clash at Birmingham tomorrow [Thursday]. The winners will meet the winners of England and Pakistan in the final on Sunday, June 18th.

So far Indian batsmen lead in aggregate and average. Shikhar Dhawan has scored most runs so far, 271 at 90.33 in three matches. Kohli has the highest batting average, 157.00.

In bowling it is Australia’s quickie Josh Hazlewood who took most wickets (9 at 15.77) and is the only one to take six wickets in an innings, 6-52). No one else has so far taken a five-for.

It is surprising that well established teams like Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand have been eliminated while weaker teams like Bangladesh and Pakistan have advanced.

Did the pay conflict between Cricket Australia and the players subconsciously led to Australia performing poorly? I don’t think the two rain-ruined matches were behind Australia’s elimination as the Aussies were lucky to escape defeat against New Zealand and were also unlucky against Bangladesh.

In any case they would have got two points from these two washout matches. So it was even Stevens.

It will be interesting to see whether the captains will retain the “win the toss and send the opponents in” policy in the semi-finals and in the final.

I wonder as to why captains have followed the chaser mantra in the current Trophy, and more intriguing, why have they succeeded? Is chasing the new name of the ODIs?