TELL US: What will the headlines be after State of Origin Game 2?

State of Origin Game 2 is shaping up to be an absolute belter.
New South Wales trounced Queensland in the series opener, but the Maroons have called back some big names into their team for Origin 2: Thurston, Slater, Holmes…um…Glasby…
Likewise, we’ve called up one of our big guns, Tim Gore, to jump on the Roar LIVE panel as we preview this crucial second game.
We’ll be talking Queensland’s selection shake-up, tactics and predictions as well as having a crack at guessing what the Thursday morning headlines will be.
If you’ve got a penchant for puns, or just back yourself enough to guess how the game will play out, give us your guess for Game 2 headlines.
Will Mitchell Pearce break his Origin curse? Will Billy Slater rip the Blues to shreds? Will another protracted, bizarre decision from the Bunker turn the game on its head?
Let us know in the comments and we’ll get to as many as we can on the show.
June 14th 2017 @ 1:07pm
Will Sinclair
SEE YOU S-LATER
“NSW dominate QLD – including a lackluster Billy Slater – to claim a second Origin title in four years.”
June 14th 2017 @ 1:42pm
Daniel Jeffrey
Will, there’s a good to fair chance of me
stealingborrowing this for my match report if the Blues get up next week.
June 14th 2017 @ 1:22pm
Raugeee
Is this QLD’s equivalent to NSW’s 2005? – In 2005 a NSW without Andrew John’s is beaten in Game 1. Johns returns for Game 2 and NSW win, and win Game 3 to take the Shield. John’s retires in 2006 and QLD dominate for 10 of the next 11 years. Could the mercurial Johnthan Thruston – who came back and steered QLD to a series levelling victory last night – lead QLD to a 2-1 victory for 2017? JT is retiring next year – with a complete new generation of young, and hungry New South Welshmen coming through we may we be seeing a similar decade of dominance for the Blues.
June 14th 2017 @ 1:30pm
MAX
VETERANS VICTORIOUS IN GAME OF THE CENTURY.
A field goal in the 77th minute by their ageing #7, Cooper Cronk sealed the deal for Queensland.
The decider at Suncorp is already sold out and has been billed as “THE LAST HURRAH”
Channel 9 are anticipating a world wide audience of ten million.
June 14th 2017 @ 1:40pm
Gordo
Grubby Blues Slated by Thursty Maroons
June 14th 2017 @ 1:51pm
rakshop
If Queensland win the Dailytelegraph headline will be:
Queensland win thanks to refereeing blunder.
If New South Wales win the Courier Mail headline will be:
New South Wales win thanks to refereeing blunder.
June 14th 2017 @ 2:05pm
Raugeee
June 14th 2017 @ 1:52pm
Chris Charlton
‘SIMPLY THE BEST- Ageless Maroons grind out desperate Blues.’
Scores of NSW fans have shaken their heads overnight, claiming that they were certain that their ‘dynasty’ had begun. After a dominant Game 1 victory, legions of Blues fans outside Suncorp Stadium on May 31 getting their ‘DYNASTY’ tattoos, certain that they were entering a new age of Origin glory.
However, Queensland’s classy returning stars proved all the difference in the return bout, with new bloods Tim Glasby and Jarrod Wallace adding a new steel to the desperate forward pack of the northerners.