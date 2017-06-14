Wales looking to break 60-year World Cup drought

Gareth Bale, one of the world’s biggest football superstars, heads a Welsh national squad on the brink of making history.

With Bale leading the squad, most people would think Wales would be a shoe-in for the highly anticipated 2018 World Cup in Russia. History books show Wales’ last qualification was all the way back in 1958.

They made the finals only to be eliminated by Pele’s Brazil line-up. Wales has never made a splash in the international scene. But, Will all that change in 2018?

Why is 2018 the year of Wales?

Wales’ national qualifying team is the most star studded is has ever been, with all those big names in their prime.

As stated earlier, Bale leads the squad featuring defender’s Ashley Williams, Neil Taylor.

Midfielders Joe Allen, Joe Ledley and more importantly Aaron Ramsey, who is fresh off scoring the winning goal for Arsenal in the 2017 FA Cup against Chelsea. For football fans, that is a mouth watering line-up.

The only issue is not having a top tier striker to rely on to score those much-needed goals.

In five games of qualifying, Wales has won a single game and dropped zilch. But of those five, four have ended in a draw. Obviously, scoring is a major issue, defending can only take you so far.

With midfielders such as Ramsey and Bale, scoring in dire situations, should not be an issue.

Another thing going in Wales’ favour, is their current qualifying pool. Although not a top bracket or bottom bracket, it is the widest spread competitive pool.

The pool currently looks as this:

Serbia: Three Wins, two Draws and Zero losses

Republic of Ireland: Three Wins, Two draws and Zero losses

Wales: One Win, Four Draws, Zero Losses

Austria: Two Wins, One Draw, Two Losses

Georgia: Zero Wins, Two Draws, Three Losses

Moldova: Zero Wins, One Draw, Four Losses

To the casual football fan, that pool does not look all that great for Wales, but this pool is so even, anything goes.

It looks bad for Wales’ win column, but that literally does not matter. In qualifying, it is all about points. Each win grants a team three points with a draw gaining one point and a loss bringing absolutely nothing.

Serbia and Republic of Ireland are both sitting on top with 11 points a piece. Wales is trailing behind with seven points right alongside Austria who are also sitting on seven.

Georgia and Moldova are considered to be a ‘no hope’ sitting on two points and one point respectively.

Wales is every hope to finish second in Pool D. The main thing going against the Welshmen, is that only eight runner-up qualifies for the 2018 World Cup.

So the runners up with the highest overall points will automatically qualify, with the next lot looking to play in tiebreakers against each other to qualify.

What is up next for Wales, and what do they have to do?

June 11th, Red Star Stadium Belgrade, the stage is set for first place Serbia taking on the ever optimistic Wales squad. The most realistic scenario for Wales is to draw. Gain a point, with Serbia only going up to 12 points themselves.

The other matches of the round include a ‘so-so’ affair between bottom teams Moldova and Georgia.

The blockbuster of the round will see Ireland taking on Austria. For the gods to be in Wales’ favour, Austria and Ireland have to draw.

Ireland will also only go up to 12 points and Austria won’t leap frog Wales, with being on eight points alongside Wales.

A heartbreaking situation is unfolding with Gareth Bale serving a suspension, so the goal scoring machine will miss the ever important match against Serbia.

Important dates for Wales

June 11th versus Serbia (Must draw/win)

second September versus Austria (Must win/draw)

5th September versus Moldova (Must Win)

6th October versus Georgia (Must Win)

9th October versus Republic of Ireland (Must draw/win)

Football fans across Wales, Europe and the entire world will be barracking for Wales to break their 60-year drought. Fans alike will be watching every move.