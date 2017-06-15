Putting one man on Fifita won’t work for Queensland: Graham

It’ll take more than one man to stop State of Origin I champion Andrew Fifita.

NSW forward Wade Graham has scoffed at suggestions Queensland have drafted in the left-field selection of Tim Glasby to slow down Fifita in game two next week.

Graham believes the Melbourne prop is an inspired choice to make his debut alongside club teammates Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater for the Maroons in Sydney.

But as the Blues ramped up their preparations with their first genuine training session at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday, Graham insists bringing down Fifita is more than a one-man job.

“He comes from that Melbourne system where they do focus on the ruck and ruck control,” Graham said of Glasby prior to training on Thursday.

“Obviously playing week in, week out with guys like Cam, Billy and Cooper will make him feel right at home there.

“I’m sure their chat to him throughout the week will just be to do the same job he does at Melbourne.

“But I don’t think he was going to go out there with a one-man task of shutting down Andrew Fifita. I don’t think you can do that by yourself.

“I think they’ll have a whole team focus in certain areas they want to improve on, and I’m sure that’ll be one of them.”

Fifita will enter Game II with a target on his head after claiming man-of-the-match honours with a performance to remember in the Blues’ shock win in the series-opener.

He scored a try and assisted in another, carried the ball for 168 metres, broke seven tackles, and offloaded twice in a dynamic performance that drew comparisons to Artie Beetson.

But Graham denied his Cronulla teammate is out for a repeat effort.

“He’s really motivated to have success, Andrew. He’s had success at club level, at international level, and I suppose this is the last thing he really needs to have success at,” Graham said.

“He had that in game one with man-of-the-match, but the ultimate success is obviously winning a series and being a part of a winning team.

“And in Andrew’s case if he was to help (win) this series, he wouldn’t just be a part of the series, he’d be an integral part of it.”

After spending the first part of the week recovering from last weekend’s round of NRL games, all Blues players, including Tyson Frizell and Boyd Cordner, participated in the hour-long run.

Frizell earlier in the week admitted he would need a painkilling injection next Wednesday, and wore a red shirt to signify no contact for the entire run.

However Cordner showed he’s not feeling any ill-effects from a minor knee injury after hitting Frizell with some heavy contact in one particular collision.

Graham said the Blues would also begin looking at video on Queensland later this week.

“We’ve got our first full session today and a couple more over the weekend where we’ll start looking towards the game and have a bit more of a look at (Queensland),” he said.