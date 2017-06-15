Australia down New Zealand in World Cup warm-up

South Africa run themselves out of the Champions Trophy

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Australia have fired a warning to their women’s World Cup cricket rivals with a clinical 46-run warm-up match win over New Zealand in England.

And century-maker Ellyse Perry is adamant the world no.1 side has room for improvement ahead of their first match against the West Indies on June 26.

Perry scored 104 off 99 balls as Australia set the White Ferns 288 in Southampton on Wednesday, with Nicole Bolton (53) and Elyse Villani (44) also contributing.

The Southern Stars made the perfect start with the ball when Megan Schutt trapped Kiwi captain Suzie Bates LBW off the first delivery.

New Zealand never recovered, slumping to 7-126 before tailenders Anna Peterson (42) and Thamsyn Newton (41) added some respectability to the innings before being bowled out for 241.

Australian spinners Ashleigh Gardner, Amanda-Jade Wellington and Kristen Beams did the damage, taking eight wickets between them.

Despite the win, Perry believes Australia weren’t at their best.

“A bit of rust, but that’s okay. We’ve got a little bit of time before the first proper match,” she said.

“There were a lot of positives with bat and ball, but we were probably lacking that polish. We probably bowled too many four balls today and just a few loose shots.

“They’re solid opposition and it was really nice to play some good cricket in patches.”

Australia will play warm-up matches against South Africa and Pakistan in Leicester next week.