It’s official! Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor on August 26

After much talk and speculation, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are officially locked in for a bout on August 26.

28-year-old McGregor, after making his name as a UFC fighter, will make his boxing debut against 40-year-old Mayweather, who comes out of a 23-month retirement for the match.

The fact that Mayweather is the more experienced of the two combatants in the boxing ring has had a big impact on who is favoured to win, with the veteran priced at $1.15 for victory, and McGregor out to $5.50.

However, public opinion hasn’t dampened McGregor’s resolve that he can and will defeat Mayweather.

“No one in this boxing game knows what’s coming. Trust me on that!” McGregor said earlier this year, in March.

“When I step in there, I’ll shock the whole —ing world. Trust me on that. Look me in the eyes — 28 years of age. Confident as a mother —er. Long, rangy, dangerous with every hand.

“Trust me, I’m going to stop Floyd. You’re all going to eat your words. The whole world is going to eat their words.”

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

McGregor has spent much of 2017 pushing for the fight to happen, but had to convince UFC President Dana White to allow the fight to happen.

White’s simple Twitter reaction to the official announcement of the fight made it clear that his mind has been swayed and, like combat sports fans the world over, he’ll be looking forward to the fight.

😃 — Dana White (@danawhite) June 14, 2017

The fight will occur at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 26 August, meaning that in Australian time, it will be in the middle of the day of Sunday 27 August.

Both men are reportedly set to earn as much as $100 million from the fight, and many believe it could break the record for pay-per-view purchases.