Rebels coach to leave club at the end of the season

Melbourne Rebels coach Tony McGahan will depart the Super Rugby club at the end of the season.
McGahan will leave with the franchise’s future uncertain, awaiting an Australian Rugby Union decision that could axe them from the competition.
McGahan has failed to take the club to the finals since his appointment after Damien Hill’s sacking in 2013, with the Rebels last in this year’s Australasian group standings.
June 15th 2017 @ 10:37am
June 15th 2017 @ 10:37am
Brett McKay said
Now this is interesting. There was some decent mail back a few weeks that McGahan was about to get the axe, which at the time didn’t make a lot of sense alongside the concurrent mail that the ARU was close to finalising the buyout-and-close-down of the Rebels.
This move now begs all kinds of new questions, I think…
June 15th 2017 @ 10:45am
June 15th 2017 @ 10:45am
piru said
Who even knows anymore?
June 15th 2017 @ 10:54am
June 15th 2017 @ 10:54am
Paul D said
Irrespective of what this means for the Rebels future, he was due a booting on results alone.
June 15th 2017 @ 11:06am
June 15th 2017 @ 11:06am
Jamie said
Indeed. It is one thing to put the blame on the ongoing saga however I do think that on results alone (even going back to last year) it’s time for a new coach.
Best of luck to him and Ada far as the rebels is concerned take this opportunity to start fresh
June 15th 2017 @ 11:20am
June 15th 2017 @ 11:20am
piru said
on that note, how do you hire a decent coach when you don’t know if you’ll exist next year?