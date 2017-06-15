The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 13

At last, the end of the bye rounds is on the horizon – this our last short week of football before we officially enter the latter half of the year.

West Coast and Geelong makes for a hard match to pick on Thursday night. The Eagles have the home ground advantage, but the Cats are a better side. I’ll go the Cats.

St Kilda have had a poor few weeks, and need someone to play them back into form. Sadly, I expect my Roos will be happy to volunteer.

Richmond and Sydney have played some memorable matches in recent years, and Saturday’s could be another one. I’ll back the Tigers to get up.

Brisbane roared into life last week while Port Adelaide flopped, but the Power should switch back on at home.

Both Gold Coast and Carlton will enter their match on Saturday night with a decent measure of confidence, I suspect the home-ground advantage will get the Suns over the line.

Both the Bulldogs and the Demons are capable of great footy but neither has been reliable. Since the game is at Etihad, I’ll tip the Dogs without much confidence.

When it comes to the lock of the week, the Lions proved me wrong last time around, but there’s no other match I’m confident on so I’ll have to go against them again. Port to bounce back.

Maddy Friend

West Coast, North Melbourne, Richmond, Port Adelaide, Gold Coast, Melbourne

Thursday night’s game should be a good one – West COast will be eager to atone for its loss against Gold Coast two weeks ago, while the Cats will want to continue their good form. The Eagles at home are always a tough proposition, but Josh J Kennedy’s absence sways me towards the Cats.

North Melbourne should get over the Saints, and I’m backing Port to rebound after last week’s disappointing loss.

On paper and on ladder position, Sydney should lose to Richmond, but the Swans have been building into some decent form. I expect it to be a close game, but am backing the Tigers to get the win.

Both GC and Carlton are coming off good wins. Carlton’s defensive game-style should trouble Gold Coast, but I think home-ground advantage counts for a lot for the Suns, who play much better at Metricon than they do away from home.

The final game of the round shapes as the most important, with both teams needing wins to cement their place in the top 8. Melbourne has been in decent form, and I think they’ll continue that into this game.

Cameron Rose

Draw, St Kilda, Sydney, Port Adelaide, Gold COast, Melbourne

Check out my Thursday night forecast for my West Coast vs Geelong thoughts and tip. I reckon it will be a close one.

St Kilda needs to reset their season, and make a charge toward September, where they internally expected to be. This week against North kicks off a block of winnable games, and they simply have to get going. I think they will.

Richmond and Sydney, what a cracker. My overriding tipping philosophy has always been, when in doubt tip against your own team. On that basis, I’ll go with the Swans.

Port will bounce back off their season-low performance to beat Brisbane. Gold Coast can be knocking on the door of the eight with a win over Carlton at home, but can they handle that expectation? No game against the Blues is ever a certainty these days, and the Suns need to bring their best. Sticking with them at Metricon.

The reigning premiers could tumble out of the eight with a loss to Melbourne, and the Demons could well finish the round in the top four if they win. What a mouthwatering match-up. I’ve been bullish on the Dees all year, and won’t waver now.

Round 13 Josh Elliott Maddy Friend Tim Lane Cam Rose The Crowd WCE vs GEE GEE WCE WCE DRAW ? NM vs STK STK NM NM STK ? RIC vs SYD RIC RIC SYD SYD ? PA vs BRI PA PA PA PA ? GCS vs CAR GCS GCS GCS GCS ? WB vs MEL WB MEL WB MEL ? Last week 3 3 2 4 2 Total 53 59 62 60 60