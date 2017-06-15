Round 13 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

The teams for Round 13 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.
West Coast Eagles vs Geelong Cats
8:10pm Thursday June 15, Domain Stadium
West Coast Eagles
IN: Thomas Cole, Tom Barrass
OUT: Sam Butler (Omitted), Josh Hill (Omitted)
Geelong Cats
IN: Rhys Stanley, Jed Bews
OUT: Mark Blicavs (Soreness), Tom Hawkins (Suspension)
North Melbourne Kangaroos vs St Kilda Saints
7:50pm Friday June 16, Etihad Stadium
North Melbourne Kangaroos
IN: Declan Mountford
OUT: Ed Vickers-Willis (Knee)
St Kilda Saints
IN: Nick Riewoldt, Luke Dunstan, Jack Lonie
OUT: Paddy McCartin (Knee), Jack Steele (Omitted), Nathan Wright (Shoulder)
Richmond Tigers vs Sydney Swans
1:45pm Saturday June 17, MCG
Richmond Tigers
No Change
Sydney Swans
IN: Gary Rohan
OUT: Lewis Melican (Omitted)
Port Adelaide Power vs Bisbane Lions
4:35pm Saturday June 17, Adelaide Oval
Port Adelaide Power
IN: Dan Houston, Jake Neade, Aaron Young
OUT: Brendon Ah Chee (Omitted), Jimmy Toumpas (Omitted), Jasper Pittard (Omitted)
Brisbane Lions
No Change
Gold Coast Suns vs Carlton Blues
7:25pm Saturday June 17, Metricon Stadium
Gold Coast Suns
No Change
Carlton Blues
IN: Sam Petrevski-Seton, Blaine Boekhorst
OUT: Liam Sumner (Adductor), Alex Silvagni (Knee)
Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne Demons
3:20pm Sunday June 18, Etihad Stadium
Western Bulldogs
IN: Dale Morris, Zaine Cordy, Tom Boyd, Tom Campbell, Lukas Webb, Tom Liberatore, Mitch Honeychurch, Bailey Williams
OUT: Travis Cloke (Soreness), Fletcher Roberts (Omitted), Marcus Adams (Foot), Matthew Boyd (Omitted), Tim English (Omitted)
(three to be omitted)
Melbourne Demons
IN: Sam Weideman, Jake Spencer, Ben Kennedy
OUT: None
(three to be omitted)
All times are AEST.