 

Round 13 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

    The teams for Round 13 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

    West Coast Eagles vs Geelong Cats

    8:10pm Thursday June 15, Domain Stadium

    West Coast Eagles
    IN: Thomas Cole, Tom Barrass
    OUT: Sam Butler (Omitted), Josh Hill (Omitted)

    Geelong Cats
    IN: Rhys Stanley, Jed Bews
    OUT: Mark Blicavs (Soreness), Tom Hawkins (Suspension)

    North Melbourne Kangaroos vs St Kilda Saints

    7:50pm Friday June 16, Etihad Stadium

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    IN: Declan Mountford
    OUT: Ed Vickers-Willis (Knee)

    St Kilda Saints
    IN: Nick Riewoldt, Luke Dunstan, Jack Lonie
    OUT: Paddy McCartin (Knee), Jack Steele (Omitted), Nathan Wright (Shoulder)

    Richmond Tigers vs Sydney Swans

    1:45pm Saturday June 17, MCG

    Richmond Tigers
    No Change

    Sydney Swans
    IN: Gary Rohan
    OUT: Lewis Melican (Omitted)

    Port Adelaide Power vs Bisbane Lions

    4:35pm Saturday June 17, Adelaide Oval

    Port Adelaide Power
    IN: Dan Houston, Jake Neade, Aaron Young
    OUT: Brendon Ah Chee (Omitted), Jimmy Toumpas (Omitted), Jasper Pittard (Omitted)

    Brisbane Lions
    No Change

    Gold Coast Suns vs Carlton Blues

    7:25pm Saturday June 17, Metricon Stadium

    Gold Coast Suns
    No Change

    Carlton Blues
    IN: Sam Petrevski-Seton, Blaine Boekhorst
    OUT: Liam Sumner (Adductor), Alex Silvagni (Knee)

    Western Bulldogs vs Melbourne Demons

    3:20pm Sunday June 18, Etihad Stadium

    Western Bulldogs
    IN: Dale Morris, Zaine Cordy, Tom Boyd, Tom Campbell, Lukas Webb, Tom Liberatore, Mitch Honeychurch, Bailey Williams
    OUT: Travis Cloke (Soreness), Fletcher Roberts (Omitted), Marcus Adams (Foot), Matthew Boyd (Omitted), Tim English (Omitted)

    (three to be omitted)

    Melbourne Demons
    IN: Sam Weideman, Jake Spencer, Ben Kennedy
    OUT: None

    (three to be omitted)

    All times are AEST.

