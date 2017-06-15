Scotland make mass changes for Wallabies match

Coach Gregor Townsend has made eight changes to Scotland’s starting side to face Australia in Saturday’s rugby Test in Sydney.
The Scots will field an entirely new front row and back three to those that started in last weekend’s 34-13 victory over Italy in Singapore.
Scotland team to play Wallabies
Greig Tonks, Lee Jones, Alex Dunbar, Duncan Taylor, Rory Hughes, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Hamish Watson, John Barclay, Jonny Gray, Ben Toolis, Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Gordon Reid. Reserves: Ross Ford, Allan Dell, Willem Nel, Tim Swinson, Josh Strauss, Henry Pyrgos , Ruaridh Jackson, Matt Scott.
Paul D said
I’m guessing the Wallabies will be announced early this afternoon?
I don’t know a lot about the Scot team, but having WP Nell on the bench suggests powerful scrums for 80 mins
Marto said
Meanwhle Chieka twiddles his thumbs. dee dum dee dum dum dum…umm err arr um err arr
PeterK said
the team listed is missing a backrower
Train Without A Station said
Ryan Wilson is 8
PeterK said
The forwards are close to the same as one the ones that played in november with switches in the front row between bench and starting. Reid and Brown starting Dell and Ford bench were the other way around
One gray brother out injured in the locks but T00lis back from injury.
Same backrow of 3 hardballers but short that caused wallabies so many problems even playing both pocock and hooper.
Backline is quite different only Russell and Dunbar surviving starters, Price and Hughes on bench last time.
Biggest question is how will chieka handle their backrow and what selections will he make. If Pocock and Hooper didn’t work no way will Hardwick and Hooper work.
Russell caused all the problems in the backline last time, Hunt needs to be selected to contain him. Russel slid past Hodge at 12 time and again last year. Hodge should not be selected at 12.