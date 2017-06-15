Scotland make mass changes for Wallabies match

Coach Gregor Townsend has made eight changes to Scotland’s starting side to face Australia in Saturday’s rugby Test in Sydney.

The Scots will field an entirely new front row and back three to those that started in last weekend’s 34-13 victory over Italy in Singapore.

Scotland team to play Wallabies

Greig Tonks, Lee Jones, Alex Dunbar, Duncan Taylor, Rory Hughes, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Hamish Watson, John Barclay, Jonny Gray, Ben Toolis, Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Gordon Reid. Reserves: Ross Ford, Allan Dell, Willem Nel, Tim Swinson, Josh Strauss, Henry Pyrgos , Ruaridh Jackson, Matt Scott.