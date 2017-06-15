Wallabies team to play Scotland announced: Cheika set to blood another debutant

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has announced his team to play Scotland this Saturday, making just the one change to the side that defeated Fiji last weekend.
The sole change in the side is the introduction of debutant Eto Nabuli on the wing at the expense of Henry Speight.
Speight is out of the side after sustaining a minor hamstring strain during last week’s win against Fiji, in which the Brumbies winger scored a brace.
In his place is Fijian-born Nabuli, who will make his first appearance for the Wallabies on the back of a strong Super Rugby season for the Queensland Reds so far this year.
The remainder of the run-on side is unchanged; Michael Hooper has once again been named as captain in the absence of regular skipper Stephen Moore. Moore’s spot at hooker has once again been taken by Tatafu Polota-Nau.
Polota-Nau will be joined in the front row by Tom Robertson and Allan Alaalatoa, with Sam Carter and Adam Coleman as the side’s locks. Hooper will be joined in the back row by Waratahs teammate Ned Hanigan and Scott Higginbotham.
In the backs, Karmichael Hunt has kept his spot at inside centre after a strong debut in the no.12 jersey. He’ll be joined in the centres by Tevita Kuridrani, with Bernard Foley and Will Genia the halves.
Dane Haylett-Petty will line up on the wing opposite Nabuli, and Israel Folau will once again slot in at fullback.
Much like last week, Cheika didn’t name his bench for the match – the reserves will be announced tomorrow.
Scotland’s side was named earlier in the day, with visiting coach Gregor Townsend going in the opposite direction to Cheika by making a raft of changes to the team that defeated Italy 34-13 in Singapore last weekend.
Wallabies team to play Scotland
1. Tom Robertson (8 Tests)
2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (69 Tests)
3. Allan Alaalatoa (10 Tests)
4. Sam Carter (14 Tests)
5. Adam Coleman (10 Tests)
6. Ned Hanigan (1 Test)
7. Michael Hooper (c) (66 Tests)
8. Scott Higginbotham (33 Tests)
9. Will Genia (76 Tests)
10. Bernard Foley (43 Tests)
11. Eto Nabuli*
12. Karmichael Hunt (1 Test)
13. Tevita Kuridrani (46 Tests)
14. Dane Haylett-Petty (15 Tests)
15. Israel Folau (53 Tests)
Australia’s game against Scotland will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, June 17, at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, and you’ll be able to follow all of the action right here on The Roar with our live commentary and highlights.
June 15th 2017 @ 1:58pm
Fionn
*sigh*
I had really been hoping that Cheika would have see that Robertson, Hanigan and Carter had done enough to play themselves out of starting spots. The Wallabies were at their strongest in 2016 with the big boppers Timani and Arnold along with Coleman.
Also, can we stop this not naming of the bench ridiculousness. Just name the bench at the proper time.
June 15th 2017 @ 2:03pm
Highlander
Wonder if Robertson will stay on when WP Nel comes trotting out…..
These 3 games are a gift to the coach and there is an good argument for continuity of selection if that’s how he sees the team come RC time.
June 15th 2017 @ 2:04pm
Fionn
Robertson, Hanigan and Carter were all under-effective as most people thought they would be. Robertson just isn’t good enough and Hanigan is too young and hasn’t bulked enough yet, and Carter is… Well, Carter.
By all means, have continuity when players are playing well (so don’t drop Speight), but try and work out your best 15 by dropping the underperforming ones and bring on others that have played well for the Wallabies in the past.
June 15th 2017 @ 2:16pm
Dwards
Speight is injured.
June 15th 2017 @ 2:07pm
Simon
I agree that with two back rowers who play quite loose in Hooper and Higginbotham (although the later did play a tighter game with a higher work rate against fiji), it would be good to have someone at six who can truly bend the line. Timani did lots of that for us last year.
Robertson is yet to convince me, either, but I assume Sio is being eased back into the workload. As for Carter, I suppose his SR form has given him another chance, though I thought he was solid against Fiji.
June 15th 2017 @ 2:01pm
Paul D
Nabuli gets a crack. Good luck to him.
Makes sense to maintain the starting 15 as much as possible to let them bed in given nobody really stood out as a abject failure. Introduce tweaks from the bench when required.
June 15th 2017 @ 2:08pm
Machooka
Agree Paul… congrats to Eto and I hope he has a cracker!
June 15th 2017 @ 2:03pm
ThugbyFan
I’m going to the match but I’m very wary of a victory. Scotland is a bit weakened, 2 BIL and J.Gray’s brother out but its still a strong side.
I would have been more confident to see Toby Smith instead of T.Robertson and perhaps some more beef at blindside, however I don’t see L.Timani at #6 as he is too slow and tbh I have never seen him play there, mostly at lock or #8. As usual M.Cheika is playing ducks and drakes with the reserves. We may see one or two changes there, perhaps a heavier backrow reserve.
June 15th 2017 @ 2:09pm
Machooka
Enjoy the game Thugby… it’s arvo rugby so let’s hope for some good weather eh 😉
June 15th 2017 @ 2:14pm
piru
Can’t believe they only found 2 Lions out of the Scots side.
June 15th 2017 @ 2:04pm
Dave_S
Interesting, I was certain that the Fiji run-on wasn’t intended to be our 1stXV, seems I was wr … wr …. incorrect.
Nabuli’s lucky, I’m a Reds fan and I don’t think much of him, big and moderately fast but doesn’t seem to have many skills of a classic winger. Hodge would be more useful.
June 15th 2017 @ 2:06pm
Fionn
Hodge, Naivalu and Speight would all be more useful…
June 15th 2017 @ 2:15pm
Paul D
Speight is injured, so he’s not relevant
June 15th 2017 @ 2:19pm
ThugbyFan
G’day Fionn. H.Speight is injured (hammy niggle I think) and R.Hodge is the reserve backline utility, his only chance of a starter gig is replace DHP. I think the backline is pretty settled, the fb/wing hybrid on one side and a speedster on the other seems to be the preferred option so even if DHP puts in a shocker, he will be replaced by Hodge. Lots of contest for the speed wing spot among our myriad of Fijian flyers.
It’s damn difficult/hypocritical of me to rubbish England and the other NH teams for “importing” PI talent when the WB is 25% islander/Kiwi. I do hope James Lowe is brushing up on his Irish brogue, to be sure! But that’s another story.
June 15th 2017 @ 2:18pm
Dwards
His main weakness is defence.
Other than Speight (injured) they all have this deficiency.
June 15th 2017 @ 2:22pm
Fionn
Defence, workrate, skills and brain snaps.
I just can’t fathom Nabuli being the one selected to replace Speight, but Speight being injured does explain it somewhat.
June 15th 2017 @ 2:12pm
Rugnut
Agree Fionn..I don’t understand it.
More worrying is that in the past 2 decades the Wallabies have fallen back with skills and ability…where as the ABs and Poms have gone ahead in leaps and bounds.
Take a look at the list below. This tables the Wallaby squad that played in the 1999 RWC. I would argue there is not one of the current players as listed today or last week that would make the 22 cut in 1999. This tells me we have gone backwards.
When looking at current players ability…let’s compare them to the player listed below that is in their position.
If this doesn’t show a tragedy in management at the top level…we are kidding ourselves.
This includes the coach and his deputies.
The game has moved on, it is a different environment…I agree. My point is the Aussie game has not moved with it.
I am being negative, but we need to get it out there and have Pulver and the Board see what we see, and be AS concerned as we are.
Happy to be proved wrong!!!!
15 Matthew Burke
14 Ben Tune,
13 Daniel Herbert
12 Tim Horan
11 Joe Roff
10 Stephen Larkham
9 George Gregan
8 Totuai Kefu
7 David Wilson
6 Matt Cockbain
5 John Eales
4 David Giffin
3 Andrew Blades
2 Michael Foley
1 Richard Harry
16 Jeremy Paul
17 Dan Crowley
18 Mark Connors
19 Owen Finegan
20 Chris Whitaker
21 Jason Little
22 Nathan Grey
Coach Rod McQueen
June 15th 2017 @ 2:20pm
Dwards
That was such a great team.
Happy memories…
June 15th 2017 @ 2:21pm
Dave_S
Rugnut, hard to argue with you in the vast majority of those cases. Mind you, that was a pretty awesome lineup ’99!
June 15th 2017 @ 2:22pm
Fionn
Yep, I think you’re right, mate!
June 15th 2017 @ 2:16pm
Jock Cornet
Cheikas picked the best team available. Great selections. But jeez this side would lose to the above side by 25
June 15th 2017 @ 2:21pm
Dave_S
And by how many points in the 2nd half?