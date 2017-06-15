Wallabies team to play Scotland announced: Cheika set to blood another debutant

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has announced his team to play Scotland this Saturday, making just the one change to the side that defeated Fiji last weekend.

The sole change in the side is the introduction of debutant Eto Nabuli on the wing at the expense of Henry Speight.

Speight is out of the side after sustaining a minor hamstring strain during last week’s win against Fiji, in which the Brumbies winger scored a brace.

In his place is Fijian-born Nabuli, who will make his first appearance for the Wallabies on the back of a strong Super Rugby season for the Queensland Reds so far this year.

The remainder of the run-on side is unchanged; Michael Hooper has once again been named as captain in the absence of regular skipper Stephen Moore. Moore’s spot at hooker has once again been taken by Tatafu Polota-Nau.

Polota-Nau will be joined in the front row by Tom Robertson and Allan Alaalatoa, with Sam Carter and Adam Coleman as the side’s locks. Hooper will be joined in the back row by Waratahs teammate Ned Hanigan and Scott Higginbotham.

In the backs, Karmichael Hunt has kept his spot at inside centre after a strong debut in the no.12 jersey. He’ll be joined in the centres by Tevita Kuridrani, with Bernard Foley and Will Genia the halves.

Dane Haylett-Petty will line up on the wing opposite Nabuli, and Israel Folau will once again slot in at fullback.

Much like last week, Cheika didn’t name his bench for the match – the reserves will be announced tomorrow.

Scotland’s side was named earlier in the day, with visiting coach Gregor Townsend going in the opposite direction to Cheika by making a raft of changes to the team that defeated Italy 34-13 in Singapore last weekend.

Wallabies team to play Scotland

1. Tom Robertson (8 Tests)

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (69 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (10 Tests)

4. Sam Carter (14 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (10 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan (1 Test)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (66 Tests)

8. Scott Higginbotham (33 Tests)

9. Will Genia (76 Tests)

10. Bernard Foley (43 Tests)

11. Eto Nabuli*

12. Karmichael Hunt (1 Test)

13. Tevita Kuridrani (46 Tests)

14. Dane Haylett-Petty (15 Tests)

15. Israel Folau (53 Tests)

Australia’s game against Scotland will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, June 17, at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, and you’ll be able to follow all of the action right here on The Roar with our live commentary and highlights.