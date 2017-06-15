West Coast Eagles vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores, blog

The West Coast Eagles and Geelong Cats will clash at Domain Stadium with both teams fresh off the bye looking to jump start their second half of the season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 8:10pm (AEST).
Both sides are coming into this game with complete opposite form lines with West Coast having lost their last three matches while Geelong winning their last three matches.
Before the break the Eagles put in another bad performance away from home losing by three points to Gold Coast.
They will be without spearhead Josh J Kennedy once again which was their downfall against the Suns not being able to find a focal point up forward.
This will be the first time in three matches that Geelong have left Simmonds Stadium after putting together three impressive victories against fellow top eight contenders Western Bulldogs, Adelaide and Port Adelaide.
Adam Simpson will be looking for a big game from his midfield brigade going up against Dangerwood and now younger Selwood brother Scott who has brought the pressure in his first three games back laying a huge 44 tackles.
West Coast have dropped another two senior players this week with Josh Hill and Sam Butler not making the cut and making way for young key defender Tom Barrass and medium defender Tom Cole.
Geelong will go into the game without key forward Tom Hawkins who was suspended for a jumper punch on Matt Crouch before the bye and will be resting Mark Blicavs for the trip. They welcome back ruckmen Rhys Stanley and small defender Jed Bews.
Prediction
This game is a tough one to decide who will win with both sides missing their best forward. West Coast at home are formidable and Geelong not being at Simmonds Stadium which they play better than elsewhere makes this intriguing. I am going to side with West Coast by the barest of margins with zero confidence at all.
West Coast by 2.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 8:10pm (AEST).
8:24pm
Mat Datson said | 8:24pm | ! Report
Injury Concern
Cockatoo is with the hands of trainers could be a hamstring. Will post more as it comes to hand. 11minutes left in the term
West Coast 1.1.7
Geelong 1.0.6
8:19pm
Cat said | 8:19pm | ! Report
Happy to see the Cats will for the contest is still up after the bye, skills look rusty though, hopefully work their way into game touch.
8:18pm
Mat Datson said | 8:18pm | ! Report
Goal!
Good forward pressure from the Eagles by Schofield earns the holding free against Cockatoo and kicks the goal on the angle.
West Coast 1.1.7
Geelong 1.0.6
8:12pm
Mat Datson said | 8:12pm | ! Report
Goal!
That didnt take long with Cockatoo geting the first goal of the game to shut the home fans up
West Coast 0.0.0
Geelong 1.0.6
8:10pm
Mat Datson said | 8:10pm | ! Report
We are Underway!
Geelong with the first clearance thanks to a J.Selwood freekick.
West Coast 0.0.0
Geelong 0.0.0
8:04pm
Mat Datson said | 8:04pm | ! Report
Both teams are just going through their final warmups and the first bounce should be minutes away!
Should be a good contest with both teams fresh off the bye.
8:03pm
Mat Datson said | 8:03pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me for the opening match of round 12 between West Coast and Geelong!
Who is everybody tipping tonight?
8:07pm
Cat said | 8:07pm | ! Report
Cats by four goals, Menzel to kick a bag. Eagles to win the free kick count by a dozen.