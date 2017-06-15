West Coast Eagles vs Geelong Cats: AFL live scores, blog

The West Coast Eagles and Geelong Cats will clash at Domain Stadium with both teams fresh off the bye looking to jump start their second half of the season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 8:10pm (AEST).

Both sides are coming into this game with complete opposite form lines with West Coast having lost their last three matches while Geelong winning their last three matches.

Before the break the Eagles put in another bad performance away from home losing by three points to Gold Coast.

They will be without spearhead Josh J Kennedy once again which was their downfall against the Suns not being able to find a focal point up forward.

This will be the first time in three matches that Geelong have left Simmonds Stadium after putting together three impressive victories against fellow top eight contenders Western Bulldogs, Adelaide and Port Adelaide.

Adam Simpson will be looking for a big game from his midfield brigade going up against Dangerwood and now younger Selwood brother Scott who has brought the pressure in his first three games back laying a huge 44 tackles.

West Coast have dropped another two senior players this week with Josh Hill and Sam Butler not making the cut and making way for young key defender Tom Barrass and medium defender Tom Cole.

Geelong will go into the game without key forward Tom Hawkins who was suspended for a jumper punch on Matt Crouch before the bye and will be resting Mark Blicavs for the trip. They welcome back ruckmen Rhys Stanley and small defender Jed Bews.

Prediction

This game is a tough one to decide who will win with both sides missing their best forward. West Coast at home are formidable and Geelong not being at Simmonds Stadium which they play better than elsewhere makes this intriguing. I am going to side with West Coast by the barest of margins with zero confidence at all.

West Coast by 2.

