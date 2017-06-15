West Coast Eagles vs Geelong Cats live stream: How to watch AFL Round 13 online and on TV

The opening match of Round 13 in the AFL will see the West Coast Eagles do battle with the Geelong Cats at Domain Stadium. The first bounce is scheduled for Thursday, June 15 at 8:10pm (AEST) – 6:10pm (local).

Both sides had the bye last week, with the AFL currently observing three split rounds to give each of the 18 clubs a week off.

The Cats will head into the match as favourites, sitting third on the table with 32 points, while the Eagles are just outside the top eight with 24 points.

How to watch the match on TV

There will be two ways to watch the match on TV, with Thursday night games being broadcast on both pay TV and free-to-air TV.

Fox Footy, found at Channel 504 on Foxtel, broadcast every game of the AFL season apart from the grand final. Their coverage of Thursday night footy will begin at 7:30pm (AEST) allowing for a 40-minute pre-game show.

Network Seven also have rights to Thursday and Friday games throughout the season. For those watching this game in Victoria or South Australia, it will be broadcast on the primary Channel Seven.

If you are watching from major centres in New South Wales, Queensland or Western Australia you will need to tune in through 7Mate.

For those tuning into the game through free-to-air TV from regional areas, you will need to use either 7 Prime or Southern Cross 7. The broadcast will begin on the Seven Network from 7:30pm (AEST).

How to live stream the match online

There are two ways to stream the match online through any device you may own.

The first method to live stream will be through either the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go applications. These can be used on mobile, tablet or desktop.

Foxtel Play is better if you want to only stream Foxtel’s channels, with packages including sport starting from $39 per month.

Foxtel Go is the app to use if you already have a valid subscription to Foxtel’s sports channels, with logins included in your package.

The other way to live stream the action will be by using the AFL live pass. This allows you to stream every game of the AFL season however, will cost you $4.99 per week, $14.99 per month or $89.99 for the year.

How to listen to the match on radio

If you are looking to listen to the match on radio, then you will be tuning into ABC for the most part. They are broadcasting the game into all states apart from New South Wales and Queensland who don’t have radio coverage of the game.

Alternatives to the ABC can be found on the AFL’s official broadcast guide.

Key match information: West Coast Eagles vs Geelong Cats First bounce: 8:10pm (AEST) – 6:10pm (local)

Venue: Domain Stadium, Perth

TV: Live, Fox Footy and Network Seven

Online: Live, Foxtel Go, Foxtel Play and AFL live pass

Betting: Cats $1.82, Eagles $2.00

Don’t forget The Roar will also be providing a live blog and highlights of the match.