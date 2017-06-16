All Blacks vs Samoa: International rugby live scores, blog

The All Blacks’ 2017 season gets underway tonight as the host a strong Manu Samoa side at Eden Park in Auckland with kick off from 6pm AEST.
New Zealand has named potentially their strongest available lineup, holding nothing back in their one and only hit out before facing the British and Irish Lions in the upcoming Test series, and selections for the most part were to be expected.
The major talking points from this squad is the selection of Ardie Savea at No.8 in regular Captains Kieran Reads place, still unavailable through injury and it will be interesting to observe his performance this evening and how he combines with Sam Cane, perhaps a pointer to plans later in the season.
Ben Smith will captain the side from fullback in Read’s absence while Codie Taylor gets first crack at the hooker position with Dane Coles absent with concussion.
On the bench, we see two potential debutants, loose forward cover Vaea Fifita and utility back Jordie Barrett named, accompanying his brother Scott on the bench while Beauden is starting a first five, three brothers named in the side and potentially we could see all three on the park at once, which would be a first for All Black rugby, accompanying both Saveas, starting this evening.
The Samoan side selected is also close to full strength and will likely provide a stern test for the All Blacks despite the odds offered by the TAB and many will recognise a number of players who do, or have played in Super Rugby in the past.
New Zealand fans will recall the likes of Kieron Fonotia, Alapati Leiua, Faifili Levave and Jack Lam, while Tim Nanai Williams still plays in New Zealand for the Chiefs and Tusiata Pisi also, who was the Sunwolves regular first five in the franchise’s inaugural season last year, while Rebels fans will remember front rower Paul Alo-Emile, named on the bench this evening.
Tip
All Blacks by 20. I suspect that the All Blacks will have too much cohesion as a squad and greater depth on their bench and will win relatively comfortably in the end.
Join us from 6pm AEST for kick off for what should be an entertaining and physical clash and don’t forget to have your say on the match as the action unfolds.
7:08pm
7:08pm
Diggercane
50′ Samoa scrum, 25 out, won, Fonotia taken, Selesele now, 25 out Samoa, turnover, A Smith to Whitelock, Penalty NZ!! Tackler not releasing
NEW ZEALAND 35
SAMOA 0
7:07pm
7:07pm
Diggercane
48′ Samoa lineout from the penalty, 25 out, won, maul formed, over the 22, out now, Vui one out, Fonotia on the cut, Barrett, almost intercepts, knock on!
NEW ZEALAND 35
SAMOA 0
7:05pm
7:05pm
Diggercane
47′ Samoa lineout from the penalty, 30 out, won, Samoa work into midfield, Pisi, well taken, Leiua, going backwards Samoa, Penalty Samoa! High tackle
NEW ZEALAND 35
SAMOA 0
7:04pm
7:04pm
Diggercane
44′ Play now sees a AB scrum, 15 from halfway, won, Barrett, kicks, Tuala takes on his 22, runs, 15 from halfway, Kahn, box kick, Barrett takes, SBW, sgrubber blind, ABs almost recover, Levave now, Pisi has a crack, slow ball, Johnson a charge, Fonotia, Tuala has a go, Penalty Samoa! Offside
NEW ZEALAND 35
SAMOA 0
7:03pm
7:03pm
Chinmay Hejmadi
Lienert-Brown’s going to become a great All Black.
7:01pm
7:01pm
Diggercane
42′ Apologies, connection issues here….
ALB makes a break shortside from a turnover, out to Dagg who runs away to score, All Blacks in already!
Barrett converts!!
NEW ZEALAND 35
SAMOA 0
7:01pm
7:01pm
Highlander
Someone has been doing his kicking practice too……sibling rivalry perhaps
7:00pm
7:00pm
Highlander
ALB, that was a little bit special
6:58pm
6:58pm
Diggercane
40′ Barrett, short, Samoa take, 15 from halfway, Kahn box kick, finds touch!
NEW ZEALAND 28
SAMOA 0
6:57pm
6:57pm
Diggercane
Teams out now……..
NEW ZEALAND 28
SAMOA 0
6:56pm
6:56pm
Diggercane
Second half not far away………..
Samoa will be running left to right with the ABs to kick off to start the second!
NEW ZEALAND 28
SAMOA 0