 

Champions Trophy final and lots (and lots!) of footy: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

    Champions Trophy final and lots (and lots!) of footy: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend + enlarge image

    The Wallabies will play Scotland on Saturday. (AAP Image/Joe Castro)

    The Champions Trophy final has arrived, the Wallabies are hosting Scotland, and of course there’s AFL and NRL in the mix as always.

    You might not have a great deal of luck trying to get from Australia for the Wallabies match all the way to England for the Champions Trophy – but you’d rack up a decent credit card bill trying.

    Make life easier on yourself and channel in the blink of an eye using your TV and your remote instead – here’s our guide to all the best events to watch this week.

    Please note all times are in AEST.

    Sport-by-Sport TV Guide

    AFL

    North Melbourne and St Kilda may be small clubs, but they’re on the big stage in the last weekend of the AFL’s bye rounds.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Kangaroos vs Saints 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven, Fox Footy
    Saturday Tigers vs Swans 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Seven (NSW only), Fox Footy
    Saturday Power vs Lions 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Seven (SA, QLD only), Fox Footy
    Saturday Suns vs Blues 7:20 PM 10:20 PM Seven, Fox Footy
    Sunday Bulldogs vs Demons 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Fox Footy

    Cricket

    The Champions Trophy is down to the final, which will be played on Sunday night.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Sunday Champions Trophy Final 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports

    Rugby League

    With the second State of Origin clash to come next week, it’s a shortened round in the NRL with only four matches taking place. There’s still some top matches for you to watch, with Melbourne versus North Queensland the pick of the round.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Rabbitohs vs Titans 7:30 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League
    Saturday Storm vs Cowboys 5:00 PM 7:20 PM Fox League
    Saturday Sharks vs Tigers 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League
    Sunday Eels vs Dragons 3:30 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League

    Rugby Union

    The June International window continues this week – the All Blacks join in the fun with a Test against Samoa, while Australia host Scotland.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday All Blacks vs Samoa 6:00 PM 8:00 PM BeIN
    Saturday Wallabies vs Scotland 2:30 PM 5:00 PM Ten, Fox Sports
    Saturday Maori All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions 5:30 PM 7:30 PM Fox Sports
    Sunday Springboks vs France 1:00 AM 3:00 AM BeIN
    Sunday Argentina vs England 1:00 PM 3:30 PM BeIN

    michael-hooper-australia-wallabies-rugby-union-championship-2016

    (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright)

    Day-by-Day TV Guide

    Friday

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Rugby Union All Blacks vs Samoa 6:00 PM 8:00 PM BeIN
    AFL Kangaroos vs Saints 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven, Fox Footy
    NRL Rabbitohs vs Titans 7:30 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League

    Saturday

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    AFL Tigers vs Swans 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Seven (NSW only), Fox Footy
    Rugby Union Wallabies vs Scotland 2:30 PM 5:00 PM Ten, Fox Sports
    AFL Power vs Lions 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Seven (SA, QLD only), Fox Footy
    NRL Storm vs Cowboys 5:00 PM 7:20 PM Fox League
    Rugby Union Maori All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions 5:30 PM 7:30 PM Fox Sports
    AFL Suns vs Blues 7:20 PM 10:20 PM Seven, Fox Footy
    NRL Sharks vs Tigers 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League

    Jason Taumalolo

    (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

    Sunday

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Rugby Union Springboks vs France 1:00 AM 3:00 AM BeIN
    Rugby Union Argentina vs England 1:00 PM 3:30 PM BeIN
    AFL Bulldogs vs Demons 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Fox Footy
    NRL Eels vs Dragons 3:30 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League
    Cricket Champions Trophy Final 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports

