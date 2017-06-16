Champions Trophy final and lots (and lots!) of footy: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

The Champions Trophy final has arrived, the Wallabies are hosting Scotland, and of course there’s AFL and NRL in the mix as always.
You might not have a great deal of luck trying to get from Australia for the Wallabies match all the way to England for the Champions Trophy – but you’d rack up a decent credit card bill trying.
Make life easier on yourself and channel in the blink of an eye using your TV and your remote instead – here’s our guide to all the best events to watch this week.
Please note all times are in AEST.
Sport-by-Sport TV Guide
AFL
North Melbourne and St Kilda may be small clubs, but they’re on the big stage in the last weekend of the AFL’s bye rounds.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Kangaroos vs Saints
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Seven, Fox Footy
|Saturday
|Tigers vs Swans
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|Seven (NSW only), Fox Footy
|Saturday
|Power vs Lions
|4:30 PM
|7:20 PM
|Seven (SA, QLD only), Fox Footy
|Saturday
|Suns vs Blues
|7:20 PM
|10:20 PM
|Seven, Fox Footy
|Sunday
|Bulldogs vs Demons
|3:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Fox Footy
Cricket
The Champions Trophy is down to the final, which will be played on Sunday night.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Sunday
|Champions Trophy Final
|7:00 PM
|3:30 AM
|Fox Sports
Rugby League
With the second State of Origin clash to come next week, it’s a shortened round in the NRL with only four matches taking place. There’s still some top matches for you to watch, with Melbourne versus North Queensland the pick of the round.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Rabbitohs vs Titans
|7:30 PM
|10:00 PM
|Nine, Fox League
|Saturday
|Storm vs Cowboys
|5:00 PM
|7:20 PM
|Fox League
|Saturday
|Sharks vs Tigers
|7:20 PM
|9:30 PM
|Fox League
|Sunday
|Eels vs Dragons
|3:30 PM
|6:00 PM
|Nine, Fox League
Rugby Union
The June International window continues this week – the All Blacks join in the fun with a Test against Samoa, while Australia host Scotland.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|All Blacks vs Samoa
|6:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|BeIN
|Saturday
|Wallabies vs Scotland
|2:30 PM
|5:00 PM
|Ten, Fox Sports
|Saturday
|Maori All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions
|5:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Fox Sports
|Sunday
|Springboks vs France
|1:00 AM
|3:00 AM
|BeIN
|Sunday
|Argentina vs England
|1:00 PM
|3:30 PM
|BeIN
How good is this month with no OZ super rugby. Off to the Lions games can’t wait. State of origin will also be fantastic and the league has been great this year.