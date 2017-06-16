Champions Trophy final and lots (and lots!) of footy: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

The Champions Trophy final has arrived, the Wallabies are hosting Scotland, and of course there’s AFL and NRL in the mix as always.

You might not have a great deal of luck trying to get from Australia for the Wallabies match all the way to England for the Champions Trophy – but you’d rack up a decent credit card bill trying.

Make life easier on yourself and channel in the blink of an eye using your TV and your remote instead – here’s our guide to all the best events to watch this week.

Please note all times are in AEST.

Sport-by-Sport TV Guide

AFL

North Melbourne and St Kilda may be small clubs, but they’re on the big stage in the last weekend of the AFL’s bye rounds.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Friday Kangaroos vs Saints 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven, Fox Footy Saturday Tigers vs Swans 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Seven (NSW only), Fox Footy Saturday Power vs Lions 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Seven (SA, QLD only), Fox Footy Saturday Suns vs Blues 7:20 PM 10:20 PM Seven, Fox Footy Sunday Bulldogs vs Demons 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Fox Footy

Cricket

The Champions Trophy is down to the final, which will be played on Sunday night.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Sunday Champions Trophy Final 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports

Rugby League

With the second State of Origin clash to come next week, it’s a shortened round in the NRL with only four matches taking place. There’s still some top matches for you to watch, with Melbourne versus North Queensland the pick of the round.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Friday Rabbitohs vs Titans 7:30 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League Saturday Storm vs Cowboys 5:00 PM 7:20 PM Fox League Saturday Sharks vs Tigers 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League Sunday Eels vs Dragons 3:30 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League

Rugby Union

The June International window continues this week – the All Blacks join in the fun with a Test against Samoa, while Australia host Scotland.

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Friday All Blacks vs Samoa 6:00 PM 8:00 PM BeIN Saturday Wallabies vs Scotland 2:30 PM 5:00 PM Ten, Fox Sports Saturday Maori All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions 5:30 PM 7:30 PM Fox Sports Sunday Springboks vs France 1:00 AM 3:00 AM BeIN Sunday Argentina vs England 1:00 PM 3:30 PM BeIN

Day-by-Day TV Guide

Friday

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Rugby Union All Blacks vs Samoa 6:00 PM 8:00 PM BeIN AFL Kangaroos vs Saints 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Seven, Fox Footy NRL Rabbitohs vs Titans 7:30 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League

Saturday

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) AFL Tigers vs Swans 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Seven (NSW only), Fox Footy Rugby Union Wallabies vs Scotland 2:30 PM 5:00 PM Ten, Fox Sports AFL Power vs Lions 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Seven (SA, QLD only), Fox Footy NRL Storm vs Cowboys 5:00 PM 7:20 PM Fox League Rugby Union Maori All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions 5:30 PM 7:30 PM Fox Sports AFL Suns vs Blues 7:20 PM 10:20 PM Seven, Fox Footy NRL Sharks vs Tigers 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League

Sunday

Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s) Rugby Union Springboks vs France 1:00 AM 3:00 AM BeIN Rugby Union Argentina vs England 1:00 PM 3:30 PM BeIN AFL Bulldogs vs Demons 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Fox Footy NRL Eels vs Dragons 3:30 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League Cricket Champions Trophy Final 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports