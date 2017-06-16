City poach Galekovic for upcoming A-League season

Melbourne City have signed former Adelaide United goalkeeper and skipper Eugene Galekovic to a two-year deal.

The acquisition of the four-time A-League goalkeeper of the year follows City’s decision to release veteran Danish glovesman Thomas Sorensen in April.

Galekovic had been Adelaide’s longest-serving player, with 238 games to his credit during a 10-year stint with the club.

The 36-year-old started his A-League career with City’s cross-town rivals, Melbourne Victory, in 2005.

“I’m delighted to be joining Melbourne City,” he said on Friday.

“This is a great club, an ambitious club which gives its players every chance to succeed both on and off the field.

“To have the opportunity to return home and continue my career in Melbourne is very exciting and hopefully I can use my experience to push City to even greater heights.”

City football director Michael Petrillo described Galekovic as one of the best goalkeepers in the country and someone whose experience would help strengthen their defence.

“He knows what it takes to achieve success here in the A-League and I think he will be a very important addition to the squad,” Petrillo said.

Anthony Caceres will meanwhile remain with the club next year, with sister club Manchester City agreeing to extend their loan arrangement.

Midfielder Paulo Retre has had his contract terminated with a year remaining, after 10 appearances last season.