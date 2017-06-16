Confederations Cup preview: Chile

Alexis Sanchez, Claudio Bravo, Arturo Vidal, are just a few of the players in the star-studded line-up for Chile.

Heading into their first Confederations Cup, Chile looks set to prove a point. The point being: Chile is no joke, they are going to earn their number four world ranking at the Confederations Cup.

How is the lead up looking for Chile?

Dating back to 11th of November 2016, the past scores are as follows:

0-0 Draw against Colombia

3-1 Win against Uruguay

0-1 Loss to Argentina

3-1 Win against Venezuela

3-0 Win against Burkina Faso

1-1 Draw against Russia

2-3 Loss to Romania

As you can see, Chile are a high-scoring team. Chile’s schedule has been very favourable. In the way that they have played quality teams such as Uruguay (who they embarrassed 3-1), Colombia, Argentina and Romania. But have also had ‘tune-up’ games such as the 3-1 win over Venezuela and a 3-0 win over Burkina Faso.

Having genuine tough games such as Colombia, but also easy win games such as Burkina Faso helps balance out their schedule and creates great chemistry for the team.

Does the Confederations Cup schedule benefit Chile?

Chile is in Group B which consists of Australia, Cameroon and Germany. As you can see, the only genuine competition for Chile is the ever-powerful Germany squad. It is genuinely difficult to choose between Germany and Chile, although I think Germany will pip Chile in the group stage, I can see Chile getting the better of them in the knockout stage.

Chile will demolish Australia and Cameroon, not so much on the scoreboard but in class and decision making. Alexis Sanchez is one of the best and cleanest finishers in the world, so expect to see him put on a clinic.

This is how I see the group stage panning out for Chile.

4-1 Win against Australia

1-0 Win against Cameroon

1-2 Loss against Germany

So I see Chile finishing second in the group stage, but heading into bigger and better things afterwards. It’s a bit of an unpopular opinion, but I see Chile taking out the Confederations Cup. Hear me out, this is the best Chile’s squad has ever looked!

They are currently ranked number four, which I think should be three, but rankings don’t matter when that whistle blows. With the majority of Chile’s line-up in their prime, and a lot of them having successful seasons at a high level.

How does winning the Confederations Cup set up Chile winning their first ever World Cup in 2018?

Winning the 2017 Confederations Cup will give Chile the confidence and form they need to take to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

This is a great opportunity for Chile to prove to their nation and doubters, they are one of the top nations in the world.

The Confederations Cup will be watched by millions of people, so seeing their nation take out the Confederations Cup will urge Chile fans to go and support their nation at the biggest stage of them all!

Having a lot of support will create a winning atmosphere for the ‘La Roja’ (The Red One)

Overall Rating: 9.6/10 (Eventual Winners)